How and what was India eating in 2025?

Food is always on everyone's minds, especially Indians, and there was a pattern observed in how Indians ate this year and what they actually ate. Food delievery brand, Swiggy has released the 2025 edition of How India Swiggy’d, offering a snapshot of how the country ate, ordered and indulged through the year. The report highlights how food continued to anchor everyday routines, whether during hectic workdays, late-night scrolling sessions or festive gatherings. What did India eat this year? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Unsurprisingly, Biryani held its decade-long reign with a staggering 93 million orders, averaging more than three plates every second. Familiar comforts dominated too: 2.9 million Adrak Chai orders and 3.42 million Samosas reaffirmed India’s unwavering love for the classic chai–snack pairing. Value also shaped consumption choices, with Indians saving ₹774 crore while dining out, indicating a shift towards mindful indulgence.

Late nights saw their own pattern, led by 2.3 million Chicken Burger orders between midnight and 2 AM. Meanwhile, regional Indian cuisines saw renewed attention — Pahari cuisine grew ninefold, while Malabari, Rajasthani and Malvani dishes saw significant jumps, reflecting a rising appetite for local flavours.

Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor notes that the report goes beyond numbers. For him, it captures “the moods, memories and moments people chose to celebrate with food,” illustrating how everyday cravings often tell the most human stories.