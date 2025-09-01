How does mini sadya fit modern tables while keeping Onam’s feast alive?

The sight of a banana leaf spread with curries in vibrant colours, the crackle of a pappadam, the tang of inji puli and the sweetness of payasam has long defined Kerala’s harvest festival. The Onam Sadya is more than just a feast — it is a symbol of plenty, a journey through flavours that move from sweet to tangy, spicy to savoury. Traditionally, the spread could feature up to 25 to 30 dishes, filling the leaf from end to end. In recent years, however, a scaled-down version — the mini Sadya — has been finding its place on banana leaves across homes, restaurants and even corporate tables. Mini Sadya at Varq, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

What makes a mini Sadya

Simply put, the mini Sadya captures the essence of the full spread without the excess. “Normally, a proper Onam leaf can go up to 25 dishes, which is amazing but also overwhelming if you’re not used to it,” says Toral Sanghavi, co-founder of Mumbai’s NairOnFire. “With the mini version, we bring it down to around 12 to 14 dishes. But the key is balance. You still get sweet, sour, salty, tangy, spicy — otherwise it’s just another meal.”

Unlike the traditional feast that can take hours to prepare, the mini Sadya is quicker to put together, easier to serve in smaller groups, and still festive enough to keep tradition alive.

Why it works today

The appeal of the mini Sadya lies in its fit with modern lifestyles. While the nostalgia of eating off a banana leaf remains strong, not everyone can — or wants to — finish 25 dishes in one sitting. As Sanghavi points out, “Portion sizes are shrinking, appetites are more mindful, and the idea of guilt-free celebration is appealing. The mini Sadya hits that sweet spot. You get the joy and nostalgia, but without overeating.”

Restaurants are adapting too. At Varq, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, Executive Chef Kaushik Misra curates a 12 to 16 dish Sadya. “Guests today want authenticity and nostalgia, but in a format that feels convenient, elegant and waste-free,” he explains. Chef Ruchira Priyanka Hoon of Draavin Canteen (formerly Dakshin Canteen) agrees: “At home, if there are only four people, why make 25 items? I’ll cook 10. That doesn’t mean the essence is lost.”

The trend has also grown beyond Onam. At NairOnFire, mini sadyas are in demand during Diwali and Raksha Bandhan, too, while corporates embrace neatly packed versions for easy distribution. Practicality, combined with a festive spirit, has made the mini Sadya a year-round favourite.

What goes into a mini Sadya

While the number of dishes may be smaller, the essentials remain untouched. A typical plate begins with matta rice and ghee, accompanied by curries like sambar, rasam or pulisseri. Avial, olan or thoran add texture and colour, while papadum and banana chips bring crunch. Tangy inji puli and creamy pachadi liven the flavours, and no Sadya is complete without payasam to end on a sweet note.

Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji lists the must-haves: “Steamed rice with ghee, flavourful sambar and rasam, a colourful avial, thoran, pachadi, papadum, and a touch of payasam. A mini Sadya brings the full festival to your plate without the overwhelm.”

For Chef Hoon, it’s also about keeping it real. “A good avial is essential because it showcases the harvest. And the idea of fewer dishes isn’t modern — it’s what home cooking has always been. Tradition is about adapting to your table.”