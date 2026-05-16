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    How to make whisky pops

    On World Whisky Day today, skip the usual pour and turn your favourite summer flavours into dessert-worthy boozy popsicles.

    Updated on: May 16, 2026 12:23 AM IST
    By Snigdha Oreya
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    Whiskey might not be the first thing you think of when the temperatures rise, but this summer, it’s getting a cooler, fruitier upgrade. Enter boozy popsicles - part cocktail, part dessert, and entirely made for slow, sunlit sipping.

    Give your whiskey a summer-ready twist. (Credits; Adobe Stock)
    Give your whiskey a summer-ready twist. (Credits; Adobe Stock)

    Peach please

    • Blend peaches, bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and ice until smooth.
    • Pour into popsicle moulds, tuck in lemon wheels, and freeze.

    Why this works: Sweet peaches balance the sharpness of bourbon, while citrus keeps it fresh and summery.

    Aam panna magic

    • Take your aam panna mix, add a shot of whiskey, and freeze.
    • Drop it into a glass and pour whiskey over it as it melts. You can also smoke it for an extra kick.

    Why this works: The smoky notes of aam panna pair beautifully with whiskey’s depth.

    Berries galore

    • Make a quick lemonade with sugar, water, and fresh lemon juice.
    • Pour into moulds, add blueberries and sage, then freeze.
    • Once set, pop into a glass and pour over whiskey with a splash of lemonade. Stir and sip.

    Why this works: Bright citrus and berries cut through the richness of whiskey, while sage adds aroma.

    Pro tips for the perfect popsicle

    Balance matters: Too much alcohol can prevent the pops from freezing.

    Go fruity: Natural sugars will improve the texture and taste.

    Layer it up: Add herbs, citrus slices, or pureed berries.

    Unmould: Run the chilled mould under warm water.

    Serve quickly: These pops melt faster than regular ones.

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/How To Make Whisky Pops
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/How To Make Whisky Pops
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