Human finger, centipede and a frog: 5 gross things found in ice cream

‘I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream’. Well, at the moment you won’t hear anyone screaming for ice cream with all the nasty things that have been found in the tasty treat. A doctor found a severed human finger in his butterscotch cone, whereas a woman found a frozen centipede in an ice cream tub she ordered. But did you know these are only some of the gross things that people have found in their frozen desserts? Here’s a look at other unintentional ingredients found in ice cream that left the consumer traumatised in the past: Nasty things found in ice creams which are sure to gross you out

Frog

A woman brought home a tub of vanilla ice cream from a grocery store. But when her daughter opened the tub for a scoop of deliciousness, she found a brown frog resting on top

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Human finger

This is one major reason why ice cream is trending online. Last week, a 26-year-old doctor from Mumbai found a severed human finger with a nail while enjoying a butterscotch cone ordered online from a grocery store. Initially, the doctor thought it was a ‘big nut’

Frozen centipede

We were still overcoming the trauma of a human finger in butterscotch ice cream when a woman from Noida found a centipede in her vanilla ice cream tub. She had ordered this ice cream tub from an instant delivery service to make mango shake for her son

Cockroach

Around a year ago, a Reddit user from Ahmedabad, Gujarat found a cockroach in their live ice cream while it was being made in a machine right in front of them. The consumer also revealed that the ice cream parlour charged them ₹200 for this dish

Mouse

We all know what mouse colour is, thanks to the viral Instagram reel. But none of us would ever wish to come across a mouse ice cream. Sadly a woman in China did find a dead mouse in her ice pop back in 2018. A viral video featured the half-eaten ice pop, which had the tail of a mouse popping out on top

With the ongoing heatwave, an ice cream seemed like the best treat to cool off. But we are guessing after seeing this list, most readers are going to stick to ORS.