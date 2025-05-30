In love with the shape of you: A culinary tribute

Potatoes, in all their forms—from straight-cut fries to shoestring fries, steak fries to waffle fries—hold a special place in our hearts and kitchens. So no matter what shape and size a potato is, it can uplift your mood in no time

When Pubity, the London-based culture and entertainment platform conducted a poll on ‘Greatest Vegetable of All Time’, it was predictable that potato will win the race. “Our fans voted Potato as the ‘Greatest Vegetable of All Time’ in a 76% vs 24% decision over Garlic,” they wrote announcing the winner.

“Potato is the most versatile root vegetable, it can be used in millions of ways. Yet it delivers different taste and flavour when fused with different ingredients. Not just that, potatoes are often linked to a “feel-good” factor due to their high starch content and the way they impact serotonin production, a neurotransmitter associated with mood and well-being,” says chef Reetu Uday Kugaji.

So no matter what shape and size a potato is, it can uplift your mood in no time. Here are some best pairings to keep in mind:

Straight-cut fries: The traditional, uniform fries—crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Pair them with burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, or classic fish and chips for a traditional combo.

Shoestring fries: Ultra-thin and crispy, these fries cook quickly and are perfect for topping dishes or snacking. Serve alongside sliders, grilled cheese sandwiches, or crispy chicken tenders for a delightful contrast in textures

Steak fries: Thick-cut wedges with a hearty bite, ideal for dipping in sauces. Complement with hearty dishes like steak, grilled sausages, or a classic club sandwich.

Crinkle-cut fries: Wavy, ridged fries that hold sauces well and offer a satisfying crunch. Pair with crispy chicken sandwiches, burgers, or a classic hot dog for a nostalgic meal.

Waffle fries: Lattice-patterned fries that maximize surface area, making them excellent for dipping. Great with grilled chicken wraps, barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, or a veggie burger.

Curly fries: Spiral-cut fries seasoned with a blend of spices, offering a fun and flavourful twist. Serve with spicy chicken wings, grilled shrimp, or a classic cheeseburger for a flavourful meal.

Tornado fries: Potato slices twisted into a spiral on a skewer, deep-fried for a crispy snack. Pair with spicy grilled chicken, barbecue ribs, or a hearty steak for an exciting twist.

Pommes soufflées: Double-fried slices that puff up into delicate, airy balloons. Ideal with gourmet dishes like duck confit, filet mignon, or a delicate seafood platter.

Tater tots: Grated potatoes formed into small cylinders, deep-fried to golden perfection. Perfect with chili, scrambled eggs, or a hearty breakfast burrito.

Inputs from chef Nishant Choubey