    India Gate and St. Basil’s Cathedral in a chocolate model for Putin's arrival

    Russian President Vladimir Putin received a grand welcome at the ITC Maurya, continuing his long-standing tradition of staying at the Capital’s premier hotel

    Updated on: Dec 07, 2025 11:19 PM IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, on his two-day state visit, his first since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, received a magnificent welcome at the ITC Maurya, continuing his long-standing tradition of staying at the capital’s premier hotel.

    Chocolate installation featuring the India Gate and Saint Basil’s Cathedral, a sweet symbol of Indo-Russian cultural ties
    Chocolate installation featuring the India Gate and Saint Basil's Cathedral, a sweet symbol of Indo-Russian cultural ties

    He was accommodated in the 4,600-square-foot Chanakya Suite, a Grand Presidential Suite known for hosting world leaders like former US Presidents.

    The suite, which commands a nightly rate of approximately 8-10 lakh, features silk-panelled walls, rare art, a private gym, and is designed to serve as a discreet "palace away from a palace."

    The hotel rolled out a red carpet of cultural diplomacy. A vibrant rangoli crafted from marigolds and roses adorned the lobby, while the culinary team created an impressive chocolate installation featuring the India Gate and Saint Basil’s Cathedral, a sweet symbol of Indo-Russian cultural ties.

    The elaborate decor also included a breathtaking 13x8-foot floral wall crafted entirely from natural blooms.

