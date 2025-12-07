India Gate and St. Basil’s Cathedral in a chocolate model for Putin's arrival

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on his two-day state visit, his first since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, received a magnificent welcome at the ITC Maurya, continuing his long-standing tradition of staying at the capital’s premier hotel. Chocolate installation featuring the India Gate and Saint Basil’s Cathedral, a sweet symbol of Indo-Russian cultural ties

He was accommodated in the 4,600-square-foot Chanakya Suite, a Grand Presidential Suite known for hosting world leaders like former US Presidents.

The suite, which commands a nightly rate of approximately ₹8-10 lakh, features silk-panelled walls, rare art, a private gym, and is designed to serve as a discreet "palace away from a palace."