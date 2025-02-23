India vs Pak: Eateries offer quirky deals, discounts

Cricket fever is sweeping the nation as India and Pakistan gear up for their Champions Trophy showdown today. Restaurants are turning into match-day hotspots with live screenings, special deals and discounts, and an electrifying atmosphere. From live screenings to exclusive discounts, fans can enjoy the game with special deals across the city.

“At Central Delhi by House of Minar guests can enjoy an exclusive 23 per cent off on food and beverages all day long,” shares founder Ashok Chopra. Raag by Miss Nora in Rajouri Garden is rewarding fans in Indian jerseys with a 10 per cent discount. The Big Tree Cafe in Gurgaon is making the match a celebration with 15 per cent off the total bill, live music, and a big-screen experience.

Cafe Delhi Heights is going all out across its liquor-serving outlets with live screenings and a special match-day menu featuring specially crafted combos like Hat-Trick, Super Sixer, Winning Streak, Champion’s Cheer, Trophy Shot, and Victory Lap. Moreover, Vikrant Batra, Director and Co-Founder of Batra Bros Food & Beverage Pvt Ltd, shares, “We’re turning up the excitement with surprise freebies every time Pakistan loses a wicket or India hits a six. It’s our way of making the cricket fever even more special for our guests.”

Similarly, at Underdoggs Sports Bar a sea of blue will fill the space, with fans, staff, and cricket lovers decked out in Indian colours. There will be face-painting stations, and customised match-day cocktails.

ASUR Microbrewery Bar and Kitchen is pouring premium craft beer for just ₹99, embracing the high-energy cricket spirit. “Great moments deserve great beer, and we’re honoured to be the cheer partner for this iconic clash,” says founder Rohan Khare. At SOCIAL, cricket takes centre stage as outlets transform into #DoosraStadium, featuring big screens, buzzing crowds, and beer bucket deals (4, 8, and 12).

Nomad Pizza in Delhi is serving up Beers & Bottomless Fries at ₹999 per person, a Match Day Party Pack for two (4 beers + unlimited fries) at ₹1799, and a Predict & Win contest where lucky winners score free pizza. Blue jerseys also get a 10 per cent discount.

Adding to the lineup, Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen is bringing fans the Northeastern Spice Trail festive menu alongside live screenings at all outlets. Guests can enjoy special drinks and regional flavours while watching the match on big screens in an electric atmosphere.