 Indian PhD student running a street food stall in Chennai goes viral - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
Indian PhD student running a street food stall in Chennai goes viral

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2024 03:20 PM IST

Tarun Rayan, a PhD biotechnology student, impresses vlogger Christopher Lewis at his street food stall and goes viral on the internet.

An Indian PhD student, Tarun Rayan, hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, studying at SRM University went viral when an American vlogger, Christopher Lewis featured him in a video.

Tarun Rayan, PhD student at SRM University goes viral.(Photos: X/FI_InvestIndia)
Tarun Rayan, PhD student at SRM University goes viral.(Photos: X/FI_InvestIndia)

Tarun runs a street food cart in Chennai and is a student of biotechnology. Christopher discovered him while he was exploring the state of Tamil Nadu and waiting for his order of Chicken 65 at Tarun's stall. Lewis started a conversation with him and learned that he was a PhD student in biotechnology. Tarun encouraged him to search for his articles on the internet. “If you Google my name, you’ll find my research articles,” he mentioned.

Tarun Rayan, PhD student at SRM University goes viral.(Photo: X/FI_InvestIndia)
Tarun Rayan, PhD student at SRM University goes viral.(Photo: X/FI_InvestIndia)

Lewis was quite impressed by his work and he quickly featured him in a video that garnered more than 85,000 views on social media. Viewers were quite captivated by Tarun as they harboured appreciation for the student who works part-time to earn money and support his family.

 

