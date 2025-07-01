International Chicken Wing Day: These mango chicken wings will be your go-to guilty pleasure this summer

This International Chicken Wing Day, we've got the best summer-inspired recipe for you to try. If you're someone who believes spicy food is the only way to beat the rising temperature (or match it), then this Mango Hot Wings recipe is about to become your new obsession. Combining the sweetness of semi-ripe mangoes with the fire of chilli sauce, these wings are sticky, smoky, and so finger-licking good, you'll always be reaching for seconds. This recipe is from Ruchik Randhap. Mango Hot Wings

Mango Hot Wings

Ingredients:

For the mango chutney: 2 to 3 tsp oil, 3 tsp chopped garlic, 2 semi ripe mangoes chopped (approx 1 ½ cups), 3 to 4 tsp of hot chilli sauce pili pili/peri peri or srirachasee notes, juice of half a lime, 1 tsp white vinegar, ½ tsp cayenne pepper, 2 to 3 tbsp brown sugar adjust to taste see notes, ¼ cup water, salt to taste

For the chicken:900 gms/2 lbs/26 pieces chicken wings, salt & pepper to taste, juice of half a lime, 2 tsp light soy sauce, 3 tbsp mango chutney, 1 to 2 tsp cornstarch/cornflour

For the glaze: 1 tbsp butter, 3 tbsp mango chutney, 1 tbsp light soy sauce, 1 tsp brown sugar, 1 tsp cornstarch dissolved in 1 tbsp water, 1 tbsp spring onion greens

Method:

The heart of this recipe is a homemade mango chutney. Start by sauteing chopped garlic in a little oil until fragrant. Add in chopped semi-ripe mangoes and cook them down until slightly mushy. Stir in your hot sauce of choice — sriracha, peri peri, or pili pili — followed by a splash of lime juice, white vinegar, and cayenne pepper. Add brown sugar gradually, tasting as you go to get that perfect sweet-sour-spicy balance. Once it’s bubbling, pour in some water and mash everything coarsely. Simmer for a couple of minutes, then let it cool completely. This chutney forms the base of your marinade and glaze — it’s bold, punchy, and makes everything taste better.

Next, prep the wings. Take about 900 grams (roughly 2 pounds) of chicken wings and pat them dry. Season with salt and pepper, then add lime juice, soy sauce, a few tablespoons of the mango chutney, and a bit of cornstarch. Mix well so each wing is evenly coated. Let the marinade sit for 20 to 30 minutes, or even overnight for deeper flavour.

When you’re ready to cook, preheat your oven to 200°C. Thread the wings onto metal skewers and place them on a baking dish. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, keeping an eye on them after the 12-minute mark. Once golden and cooked through, transfer them to a bowl and keep warm.

To finish, make a quick glaze. Gently melt butter in a small pan, then add mango chutney, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Once it begins to bubble, stir in a cornstarch slurry to thicken it up. Add spring onion greens at the end for freshness and colour. Toss the baked wings in the hot glaze until they’re shiny and well-coated. Garnish with more spring onions and serve immediately.

These wings are sweet, spicy and straight-up irresistible, perfect for a summer snack, party starter, or when you’re just craving something with a little fire.