This Goan-inspired lamb vindaloo recipe is a piping hot slow burn on a plate

Ingredients: Lamb - 500 to 600gms, coriander seeds - 2tbsps, cumin seeds - 1tsp, black pepper - 10, cloves - 6, cinnamon piece - 2 to 3 inches, mustard seeds - 1/2tsp, Kashmiri dried red chillies - 20, Kashmiri red chilli powder - 1 to 3tsps, turmeric - 1/4tsp, salt - 1/2 to 3/4tsp (plus more to adjust later), palm vinegar - 1/4cup, jaggery - 1tsp, water - 1/4cup, garlic - 25gms, ginger - 25gms, oil - 4tbsps, finely chopped onion - 1 cup, curry leaves - 1 sprig, jaggery - 1 to 2tsps, hot water - 1.5 to 2 cups

And this mouth-watering lamb vindaloo recipe - perfect for the freezing evening temperatures by the way - seems to be calling our name.

January 16 marks International Hot and Spicy Food day. While you could definitely reach for that super reliable packet of Buldak ramen sitting in your pantry cupboard for a good old personal spice-tolerance challenge, the end of the work week makes for the perfect oppurtunity to get nifty in the kitchen.

Method: #1 For the vindaloo paste, begin by deseeding the dried red chillies, soaking them in the vinegar and some hot water. In case you're using powder, skip this step all together.

#2 Make a powder of all the coriander, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, mustard and salt.

#3 Add the jaggery, ginger, garlic and soaked red chillies (or plain powder) with the vinegar to this paste with a tablespoon or two of water to achieve a smooth paste. Use tis paste to marinate the lamb with turmeric powder. Let this rest for at least 6 hours or even overnight.

#4 Saute the onions on medium heat until golden, adding the marinated lamb. Once the kitchen turns aromatic because of the vindaloo paste, cover the lamb and cook for 3 minutes.

#5 Add the curry leaves and saute for 2 minutes following this up with a cup of boiling hot water. Mix well and leave the lamb to slow cook for at least an hour and a half. It's essential to give it a good stir every 15 minutes, going in with some water after the 40-minute mark.

#6 Once the lamb is fork tender, adjust the final taste payoff with some salt and jaggery. Cook uncovered for a smidge more to really caramelise the flavours.

This goes best with plain Basmati rice or even some ghee-soaked naan. Goan Poee is also a delectable option.

(recipe from Indian Healthy Recipes)

Will you be challenging your kitchen skills and your taste buds this weekend?