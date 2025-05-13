International Hummus Day: 7 facts you didn't know about this Middle Eastern delight

Hummus, the velvety blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice—and seriously, no garlic—has transcended its Middle Eastern roots to become a global culinary sensation. Whether paired with warm pita, fresh veggies, or used as a dressing, hummus continues to win hearts and taste buds across cultures(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Celebrated for its rich flavour and nutritional benefits, this versatile dip, spread, or straight-from-the-bowl delight has found its way into kitchens and onto plates worldwide.

What’s in the name?

Hummus boasts a storied past, with the earliest known recipes dating back to 13th-century Egypt. Its enduring presence underscores its timeless appeal. Hummuṣ (meaning chickpea) is an abbreviation of the dish’s full name, hummus bi tahinah (chickpeas with tahini). Also known as houmos, humus, hommus, or hommos, the word “hummus” first appeared in English-language dictionaries between 1950 and 1955, derived from the Turkish humus.

Nutritional powerhouse

Rich in fiber, plant-based protein, and essential nutrients like iron and folate, hummus supports heart health and aids in weight management.

Record-breaking delight

The “hummus wars” are a real thing. In 2010, Lebanon and Israel competed in a culinary showdown to create the largest hummus dish. Lebanon claimed victory with a 22,000-pound serving—more than double Israel’s 9,000-pound version. It took over 300 cooks to craft the mammoth dish, which earned a Guinness World Record. A true showcase of national pride and culinary prowess!

Global variations

While traditional hummus is made from chickpeas, global variations abound. In Egypt, for example, it's common to top hummus with ful medames—a seasoned fava bean dish typically flavoured with ground cumin and finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Naturally allergen-friendly

Hummus is naturally free from gluten, nuts, and dairy, making it a safe and delicious option for those with common food allergies.

Chickpeas for mental health

Hummus can contribute to improved mental health thanks to its nutritional composition. Chickpeas and tahini are rich in nutrients that support brain function and mood regulation. Chickpeas contain tryptophan, an amino acid that aids in the production of serotonin—a neurotransmitter linked to mood and relaxation. The dip also offers B vitamins, magnesium, and other nutrients that support cognitive function and may help reduce anxiety and depression.

Aphrodisiac dip

As Samantha Jones portrayed by actor Kim Cattrall famously claimed in Sex and the City 2, hummus may have oestrogenic effects—and science agrees to an extent. Chickpeas are high in vitamin B6, known for its libido-boosting qualities. Combined with iron, magnesium, and potassium, the nutrients in hummus make it a surprisingly potent aphrodisiac.

How to make a classic hummus

Recipe courtesy of Katie Lee Biegel

INGREDIENTS:

Two 15-ounce cans chickpeas, drained, liquid reserved

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/4 cup tahini

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 cloves garlic

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Smoked paprika, for serving, (optional)

Vegetable crudite and pita chips, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

Put the chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, cumin and garlic into a food processor and pulse until smooth. With the motor running, slowly pour in the oil in a steady stream. Add the salt and puree until very smooth. If the mixture is too thick, add some of the reserved chickpea liquid, 2 tablespoons at a time, until the desired consistency is reached.

To serve, transfer the hummus to a serving bowl and drizzle some olive oil over the top. Garnish with a sprinkling of smoked paprika if using, and serve with vegetables and pita chips for dipping.

Store leftover hummus in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

(Written by Rajlekha Roy Burman)