ITC Maurya: The place where the city dines

Bukhara’s menu has been loved by diners, be it Heads of State or celebrities. It has also earned global accolades over the years, such as Winner of Golden Fork Award, one of the 50 best restaurants in the world, and the favourite restaurant in Indian Hotels.

Making milestones as they continue to delight diners from all over the world, ITC Maurya is home to the iconic Bukhara, Dum Pukht and Avartana restaurants.

Moving on to Dum Pukht, it promotes the unique recipes from the kitchens of the Awadhi Nawabs. It is also the winner of Asia's first Golden Fork Award and is counted among the world’s 50 best restaurants, the Miele Asia Award, and the Top 10 restaurants in Asia for 3 consecutive years.

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy a show-stopping experience at Avartana inspired by rhythm, mysticism and magic. A culinary symphony of modernist South Indian flavours reinventing haute cuisine fine dining into an evolved art.

Celebrate love over an intimate dinner at Ottimo at West View, where a symphony of flavours and textures come alive in every bite. The Pavilion offers a fine spread of Indian and inventive global cuisines, the perfect option for round-the-clock dining.