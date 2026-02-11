ITC Maurya: The place where the city dines
ITC Maurya hosts renowned restaurants Bukhara, Dum Pukht, and Avartana, delighting diners globally with award-winning cuisines and unique dining experiences.
Making milestones as they continue to delight diners from all over the world, ITC Maurya is home to the iconic Bukhara, Dum Pukht and Avartana restaurants.
Bukhara’s menu has been loved by diners, be it Heads of State or celebrities. It has also earned global accolades over the years, such as Winner of Golden Fork Award, one of the 50 best restaurants in the world, and the favourite restaurant in Indian Hotels.
Moving on to Dum Pukht, it promotes the unique recipes from the kitchens of the Awadhi Nawabs. It is also the winner of Asia's first Golden Fork Award and is counted among the world’s 50 best restaurants, the Miele Asia Award, and the Top 10 restaurants in Asia for 3 consecutive years.
This Valentine’s Day, enjoy a show-stopping experience at Avartana inspired by rhythm, mysticism and magic. A culinary symphony of modernist South Indian flavours reinventing haute cuisine fine dining into an evolved art.
Celebrate love over an intimate dinner at Ottimo at West View, where a symphony of flavours and textures come alive in every bite. The Pavilion offers a fine spread of Indian and inventive global cuisines, the perfect option for round-the-clock dining.
Sweeten the celebrations at Fabelle’s refreshed boutique offering indulgences that span bakes, cakes, desserts, beverages and the irresistible hot chocolates that go beyond signature handcrafted chocolates.
ITC Maurya’s commitment to food philosophy of curating concepts rooted in deep research, mindful sourcing, seasonal ingredients, heritage flavours and taste underscores all dining initiatives.
For reservations and further details, call: +91 11-26112233
Where: ITC Maurya, Diplomatic Enclave, Sardar Patel Marg, New Delhi
*Partnered Content