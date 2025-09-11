Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Karan Johar to Malaika Arora: Celebrity-owned restaurants you should try

    Several celebrities have opened restaurants in India, showcasing diverse cuisines like Mediterranean, Japanese-Peruvian, and Pan-Asian. Take a look.

    Published on: Sep 11, 2025 5:20 PM IST
    By Akshita Prakash
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Celebrities have been venturing into the restaurant business for a while now, with new ones opening every now and then. Here are some celebrity-owned restaurants you should check out.

    Karan Johar to Malaika Arora: Celebrity-owned restaurants you should try (Photos: Instagram)
    Karan Johar to Malaika Arora: Celebrity-owned restaurants you should try (Photos: Instagram)

    Sanjay Dutt - Solaire, Mumbai

    This restaurant is set to open its doors soon and will offer Mediterranean, Indian, and other cuisines.

    Location: Grand Hyatt, Bandra Kurla Complex, Vakola, Mumbai

    Karan Johar - Oju, Gurugram

    The filmmaker has ventured into opening another restaurant called Oju, a mix of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine and an extension of his previous one, Neuma.

    Location: Ground Floor, The Anya, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

    Badshah – Dragonfly Experience

    A luxury dining and nightlife venue featuring fusion Pan-Asian and European cuisine, signature cocktails, and curated music.

    Location: Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

    The Orb, next to Jw Marriott Sahar, Vile Parle East, Andheri (E), Mumbai

    Bobby Deal - Someplace Else, Mumbai

    It offers a fusion of North Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisine

    Location: Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

    Rakul Preet Singh - Arambam, Hyderabad

    It is a South Indian, millet-based restaurant focusing on healthy and traditional South Indian cuisine with a diverse menu of dosas, idlis, and meals.

    Location: Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana

    Gauri Khan - Torii, Mumbai

    A Pan-Asian restaurant offering a fusion of Asian and Latin American flavours, with popular dishes including sushi and a variety of cocktails.

    Location: Pali Hill Rd, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai

    Virat Kohli - One8 Commune

    Owned by Virat Kohli, this restaurant chain features a blend of Indian and global dishes

    Location: Outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad

    Malaika Arora – Scarlett House, Mumbai

    Upscale restaurant and bar in a heritage bungalow, offering a mix of clean-eating options, comfort foods like khichdi, family recipes, and innovative cocktails.

    Location: Red Bungalow, Pali Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai

    Yuvraj Singh - KOCA, Gurugram

    It offers a diverse menu that blends nostalgic North Indian comfort foods from his childhood with contemporary global dishes, and also features vegetarian and vegan options to accommodate dietary needs, including his own from his cancer recovery journey.

    Location: Golf Avenue 42, Golf Course Rd, Sector 42, Gurugram

    Juhi Chawla - Gustoso and Rue du Liban, Mumbai

    Co-owned by Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta, Gustoso is known for its wood-fired pizza, pasta, and desserts, while Rue du Liban is a Lebanese-inspired restaurant with an Art Deco theme.

    Location: Gustoso in Bandra and Kemps Corner

    Rue du Liban in Kala Ghoda

    Sunny Leone - Chica Loca, Noida

    It features a diverse menu with a focus on world cuisine, including Mexican, Italian, Indian, and more. Some items on the menu are inspired by Leone's life, and she has curated cocktails based on her memories.

    Location: 4th Floor, One29, Sector 129, Noida

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/ Karan Johar To Malaika Arora: Celebrity-owned Restaurants You Should Try
    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/ Karan Johar To Malaika Arora: Celebrity-owned Restaurants You Should Try
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes