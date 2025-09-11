Celebrities have been venturing into the restaurant business for a while now, with new ones opening every now and then. Here are some celebrity-owned restaurants you should check out. Karan Johar to Malaika Arora: Celebrity-owned restaurants you should try (Photos: Instagram) Sanjay Dutt - Solaire, Mumbai

This restaurant is set to open its doors soon and will offer Mediterranean, Indian, and other cuisines. Location: Grand Hyatt, Bandra Kurla Complex, Vakola, Mumbai Karan Johar - Oju, Gurugram

The filmmaker has ventured into opening another restaurant called Oju, a mix of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine and an extension of his previous one, Neuma. Location: Ground Floor, The Anya, Golf Course Road, Gurugram Badshah – Dragonfly Experience

A luxury dining and nightlife venue featuring fusion Pan-Asian and European cuisine, signature cocktails, and curated music. Location: Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi The Orb, next to Jw Marriott Sahar, Vile Parle East, Andheri (E), Mumbai Bobby Deal - Someplace Else, Mumbai

It offers a fusion of North Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisine Location: Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai Rakul Preet Singh - Arambam, Hyderabad

It is a South Indian, millet-based restaurant focusing on healthy and traditional South Indian cuisine with a diverse menu of dosas, idlis, and meals. Location: Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana Gauri Khan - Torii, Mumbai

A Pan-Asian restaurant offering a fusion of Asian and Latin American flavours, with popular dishes including sushi and a variety of cocktails. Location: Pali Hill Rd, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai Virat Kohli - One8 Commune

Owned by Virat Kohli, this restaurant chain features a blend of Indian and global dishes Location: Outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad Malaika Arora – Scarlett House, Mumbai

Upscale restaurant and bar in a heritage bungalow, offering a mix of clean-eating options, comfort foods like khichdi, family recipes, and innovative cocktails. Location: Red Bungalow, Pali Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai Yuvraj Singh - KOCA, Gurugram

It offers a diverse menu that blends nostalgic North Indian comfort foods from his childhood with contemporary global dishes, and also features vegetarian and vegan options to accommodate dietary needs, including his own from his cancer recovery journey. Location: Golf Avenue 42, Golf Course Rd, Sector 42, Gurugram Juhi Chawla - Gustoso and Rue du Liban, Mumbai

Co-owned by Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta, Gustoso is known for its wood-fired pizza, pasta, and desserts, while Rue du Liban is a Lebanese-inspired restaurant with an Art Deco theme. Location: Gustoso in Bandra and Kemps Corner Rue du Liban in Kala Ghoda Sunny Leone - Chica Loca, Noida