Celebrities have been venturing into the restaurant business for a while now, with new ones opening every now and then. Here are some celebrity-owned restaurants you should check out.
Karan Johar to Malaika Arora: Celebrity-owned restaurants you should try (Photos: Instagram) Sanjay Dutt - Solaire, Mumbai
This restaurant is set to open its doors soon and will offer Mediterranean, Indian, and other cuisines.
Location: Grand Hyatt, Bandra Kurla Complex, Vakola, Mumbai
Karan Johar - Oju, Gurugram
The filmmaker has ventured into opening another restaurant called Oju, a mix of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine and an extension of his previous one, Neuma.
Location: Ground Floor, The Anya, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
Badshah – Dragonfly Experience
A luxury dining and nightlife venue featuring fusion Pan-Asian and European cuisine, signature cocktails, and curated music.
Location: Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi
The Orb, next to Jw Marriott Sahar, Vile Parle East, Andheri (E), Mumbai
Bobby Deal - Someplace Else, Mumbai
It offers a fusion of North Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisine
Location: Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh - Arambam, Hyderabad
It is a South Indian, millet-based restaurant focusing on healthy and traditional South Indian cuisine with a diverse menu of dosas, idlis, and meals.
Location: Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana
Gauri Khan - Torii, Mumbai
A Pan-Asian restaurant offering a fusion of Asian and Latin American flavours, with popular dishes including sushi and a variety of cocktails.
Location: Pali Hill Rd, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai
Virat Kohli - One8 Commune
Owned by Virat Kohli, this restaurant chain features a blend of Indian and global dishes
Location: Outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad
Malaika Arora – Scarlett House, Mumbai
Upscale restaurant and bar in a heritage bungalow, offering a mix of clean-eating options, comfort foods like khichdi, family recipes, and innovative cocktails.
Location: Red Bungalow, Pali Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai
Yuvraj Singh - KOCA, Gurugram
It offers a diverse menu that blends nostalgic North Indian comfort foods from his childhood with contemporary global dishes, and also features vegetarian and vegan options to accommodate dietary needs, including his own from his cancer recovery journey.
Location: Golf Avenue 42, Golf Course Rd, Sector 42, Gurugram
Juhi Chawla - Gustoso and Rue du Liban, Mumbai
Co-owned by Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta, Gustoso is known for its wood-fired pizza, pasta, and desserts, while Rue du Liban is a Lebanese-inspired restaurant with an Art Deco theme.
Location: Gustoso in Bandra and Kemps Corner
Rue du Liban in Kala Ghoda
Sunny Leone - Chica Loca, Noida
It features a diverse menu with a focus on world cuisine, including Mexican, Italian, Indian, and more. Some items on the menu are inspired by Leone's life, and she has curated cocktails based on her memories.
Location: 4th Floor, One29, Sector 129, Noida