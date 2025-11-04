Winter's knocking — and this lime rasam recipe is the perfect way to welcome it

Ingredients: Slit green chillies - 3 to 4, grated or finely chopped ginger - 1 inch, turmeric powder - 1tsp, rasam powder - 2tbsps, boiled tuvar dal (in a pressure cooker with a pinch of turmeric powder) - 1 cup, hing - 1/4tsp (if using compound hing dissolve in 2 to 3tbsps of water), water - 2 to 3 cups (extra for rasam base), roughly chopped tomatoes - 1 to 1.5, salt to taste, coriander leaves - a handful finely chopped, fresh lime juice - 3 to 4tbsps; for tempering — ghee or groundnut oil - 2tsps, mustard seeds - 1tsp, cumin seeds - 1tsp, dried red chillies - 2 to 3, a few curry leaves, a pinch of hing

It's definitely coming. That first chill, sun-kissed mornings and great weather in the middle of the day, right before you start counting down to your self-cuddle hour in bed, there's a lot to love about winter, including the piping hot delicious food. And this lime rasam, we promise, will zoom right through your mouths into your heart. Follow the recipe below.

Method: Start with the dal mixture — this involves mixing one large cup of boiled tuvar dal with one cup of water into a smooth dal-water mixture. For the rasam base, add 2 cups of water in a vessel with slit green chillies, ginger, turmeric, salt, hing and rasam powder. Bring this to a boil. Add the chopped tomatoes to the boiling mixture and let them cook till they turn pulpy, this should take about 5 minutes. Stir in the dal-water mixture with 1 to 2 cups of extra water for adjusting the consistency. Allow the rasam to froth but don't let it come to a hard boil. Once the rasam starts frothing add in the chopped coriander. For the tadka, heat ghee in a pan. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add cumin, dried red chillies, curry leaves and hing. Pour the tadka over the rasam. Switch off the flame and add the lime juice. Taste and adjust salt and lime juice if needed.

(recipe from nibbly's Nandita)

We can already hear ourselves slurping this right off the plate!