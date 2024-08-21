Love Brazilian food? Mumbaikars can try out delicacies from Brazil this weekend

Savour the food palate of Brazil with a unique Sunday brunch experience that will transport guests to the heart of Brazil with an array of authentic flavours. With a buffet featuring traditional Brazilian dishes, including live stations where chefs will prepare sizzling churrasco and street food favourites, it will be an immersive journey into Brazilian culture. From spicy cottage cheese Coxinha, Brazilian-style Fish Stew to Tropicool’s renowned Açaí berry beverage and refreshing Açaí-based mocktails, guests will be able to indulge in the vibrant flavours of the country. Setting the vibe right with live Brazilian music and performances and bringing the energy and spirit of Rio de Janeiro right to Mumbai, the brunch will also have special activities designed to keep the little ones entertained as well.

Indulge in Brazilian flavours at this themed Sunday brunch