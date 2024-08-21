 Love Brazilian food? Mumbaikars can try out delicacies from Brazil this weekend - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Love Brazilian food? Mumbaikars can try out delicacies from Brazil this weekend

ByShweta Sunny
Aug 21, 2024 02:35 PM IST

For an exotic culinary experience, try this Brazilian-themed Sunday brunch that will transport you to the heart of Brazil with an array of authentic flavours.

Savour the food palate of Brazil with a unique Sunday brunch experience that will transport guests to the heart of Brazil with an array of authentic flavours. With a buffet featuring traditional Brazilian dishes, including live stations where chefs will prepare sizzling churrasco and street food favourites, it will be an immersive journey into Brazilian culture. From spicy cottage cheese Coxinha, Brazilian-style Fish Stew to Tropicool’s renowned Açaí berry beverage and refreshing Açaí-based mocktails, guests will be able to indulge in the vibrant flavours of the country. Setting the vibe right with live Brazilian music and performances and bringing the energy and spirit of Rio de Janeiro right to Mumbai, the brunch will also have special activities designed to keep the little ones entertained as well.

Indulge in Brazilian flavours at this themed Sunday brunch
Indulge in Brazilian flavours at this themed Sunday brunch

What: The Brunch Club: Brazil Edition

Where: Fiona, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Andheri (E)

When: August 25

Timing: 12.30pm onwards

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Love Brazilian food? Mumbaikars can try out delicacies from Brazil this weekend
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On