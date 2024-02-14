Love, eat and repeat: It’s raining offers this Valentine's Day!

It’s the season of love, with couples celebrating Valentine’s Day today (February 14). This is also the perfect time to elevate your love game by treating your partner to a delightful meal at restaurants around the Capital. Keeping up with the demand, eateries in Delhi-NCR have prepared a plethora of enticing offers. Here’s where you can head for a hearty V-day meal. Red Cappuccino

Matters of the heart

A heart-shaped Neo-Neapolitan pizza

This Valentine’s Day, Smoke House Pizzeria elevates the romance with their heart-shaped pizzas, turning the classic comfort food into a delicious symbol of love. Crafted with the same artisanal expertise that the pizzeria is known for, these unique pizzas are available exclusively during Valentine’s Week, which will be on till February 15. In the spirit of togetherness, all Neo-Neapolitan pizzas will be offered in the heart-shaped variant, priced at ₹1,200 for two people.

A bespoke feast

Mysore Mahal

There’s no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with the chef’s special menu and live music. At Saga, Gurugram, relish the exquisite feast prepared by head chef Kush Koli paired with Valentine’s Cocktails in a gorgeous intimate setting. One can savour dishes like Himalayan Guchhi, Bihari Boti, Kathal Mussallam Tacos, and Paneer Butter Ball, paired with special drinks like Maharaja Sour, Maratha Palace, Mysore Mahal and more, for ₹3,500 plus taxes for two people.

Amourous affair

Exotic pizza

For a perfect Italian escape this Valentine’s Day, head to Camillo’s. Immerse yourself in an intimate ambience and delve into the culinary delights, such as wild mushroom and burrata pizza, at their Pizzeria. Besides exotic pizzas, the place is also offering a special Valentine’s Day dessert, hazelnut and chocolate with sour cherry ice cream and strawberry pico, for a limited time. Enjoy the Italian fare of Rs3,500 for two people.

Celebrating pink passion

Strawberry chuski

This Valentine’s Day, treat your loved one to a curated gastronomic journey at Dhansoo Café, Gurugram. From strawberry-filled starters to decadent desserts and some refreshing drinks, the special menu promises to delight even the most discerning palates at ₹2,000 plus taxes for two.

Global cuisines FTW

Borderless cuisines, drawing inspiration from across the world, are on the offerings

Looking for an unforgettable dining experience, replete with cocktails? Chef Amit has ensured this by creating a curated menu at Glasshouse: World Grill & Bar, Gurugram. The bar here is set to keep the spirits high with live music. Meanwhile, borderless cuisines, drawing inspiration from across the world with dishes like Betel Leaves Sambal, Angoori Wine Tikka, Goat Tartine, Raw Banana Sri Lankan Curry, and Glasshouse Katsu, will woo you. Desserts such as Mid Summer, Walk in the Forest, Rose Garden and more will be the perfect end to a meal, costing ₹2,200 for two.

Explore Italian and Indian fusions

Heart-Shaped Cakes

With curated spa offers, a delectable 4-course set menu at AnnaMaya, as well as a special Pastry Menu, Andaz Delhi is all set to make this Valentine’s Day, the most special one yet, for you and your loved one. While Chef Matteo, the executive Chef at Andaz Delhi, has curated a special 4-course set menu that features Italian and Indian fusions at ₹7,000 per couple complemented by sparkling wine, AnnaMaya has launched a special Valentine’s Day Pastry Menu, which features Heart-Shaped Cakes, Miniature Cakes, and Heart Chocolate Pralines. All available till February 14th 2024.

Love temptations with hearty delicacies

Rose-shaped dimsums

It is the time for a special Valentine Day at Brew & Ice by Cafe Brown. With a theme of red, pink and white, Brew & Ice by Cafe Brown launches Love Temptations this Valentine’s Day. With surprise gifts for guests dressed in red to desserts on the house for couples, they are endlessly pouring love. Enjoy the day’s charm with our well nurtured menu and unique and special cocktails with signature specials like Hearty Pizzas Rose Dimsums, Beetroot Kebabs, Red cappuccino, Very Berry Sundae and more Bhumika Takkar & Aakash Kumar Dubey, co founders of place says that as love for your partner is unbiased similarly love for food is unbiased. Hence if both get clubbed together which is having food with your love, that time is the best time. Hence at Brew & Ice by Cafe Brown one can indulge in a special Food Menu, which is presented with love too.

Celebrate 1402 in vintage style

The place is serving love based cocktails for the occasion

1022 is not just a number; it is a classic vintage addition to New Delhi by Mr. Umang Tewari. Similarly 1402 is not just a date but a celebration of love. Ten Twenty Two is celebrating love for the season of February. It has the requisite "for the gram" element, thanks to the combination of the pop of fuchsia pink, which paints the ideal landscape and makes every nook and cranny charming. The areas have a lively quality enhanced by the bougainvillea hints and the vintage furniture with floral prints flirts back with the same zeal. The candle-lit decor, the delicate pampas and a specific focus on the outlet’s ambient lighting create a wonderfully romantic environment. Proposes your partner at 1022, Make a video and create your story at 1022 to win a special dinner date at 1022. Staying true to Delhi’s current party scene & mood, 1022 is amongst the most impressive and mesmerizing places to spend the special day in serene surroundings, a surreal experience and a scrumptious meal. Offering impeccable delicacies and make your date the most memorable you can also enjoy special food like Dip platter, Love your food platter etc Admire each other and loosen yourself to especially curately love based cocktails like Love Twist, Purple haze with lavender , Love LIT and more.

Love is gold

Charcoal black gold chicken dumsum

The favorite deb of Delhiites Bulach celebrates the special Valentine Menu with their special Menu called Love is Gold. Enjoy the menu curated by Chef that highlights the Bulach Signature Gold. Umang Tewari quoted, that all things in life goes flat if you don’t have love in your life, but the first love is food. Thus to define and celebrate the language of love, we have launched Menu called Love is Gold. Enjoy the specials on the menu like Edible Gold carat Black bean sliders, Edible gold carat Ranch chicken Sliders, Bulach Gold lamb chops, Gold leaf wrapped black rice California, Charcoal black gold chicken dumsum, gold trust tiramisu flower pot, Million dollar cake etc . Meal for two- ₹1500 plus taxes.

All things hearty and chocolaty

Heart-shaped Pinata Cake

At Honey & Dough, savour love in every bite this Valentine’s Day. Your loved one will be pleasantly surprised by the special heart-shaped Pinata Cake, handcrafted with love. A heart-shaped decadent truffle cake is the perfect romantic dessert for this special occasion. The fresh strawberry cake will make your heart skip a beat and promises to make your special occasion even more magical. In addition, their signature soft-centred truffles and chocolates will melt the heart of your loved one. Available in delightful boxes, these chocolates will surely start your day on a sweet note. Honey & Dough introduce their special brownies this Valentine’s Day. These heart-shaped brownies are a testament to their artistry. Infused with chocolate and love, you cannot skip these. Hop into one of their ten outlets across Delhi-Ncr or just order via Swiggy or Zomato because all you need is love, but a little chocolate does not hurt.

Experience the love and war with a celebration of cocktails and romance

Red Velvet Croissant

Cafe Delhi Heights, the iconic culinary destination, is set to spice up the month of love with its unique event, "Love and War." Throughout February, each Cafe Delhi Heights outlet pan India will host a friendly cocktail battle, introducing four exclusive cocktails at each location. The "Love and War" cocktail menu is crafted to ignite the taste buds, featuring Berry Lovers, Valentine Sour, Love Passionate, Rose Sunset, Blue Hawaiian, Angry Martini and others, creating a spirited competition among patrons at a special price of INR 229++. The cocktail that proves to be the crowd favorite, based on the number of orders, will earn a permanent spot on the main menu of Cafe Delhi Heights. "Cafe Delhi Heights warmly welcomes you to 'Love and War,' a celebration where every cocktail tells a story of love, innovation, and friendly rivalry. Join us in this culinary journey and let your taste buds experience the magic. Cheers to an extraordinary month of love and flavors!" adds Mr. Vikrant Batra, Owner at Cafe Delhi Heights. To savor the fusion of romance and excitement, visit your nearest Cafe Delhi Heights outlet throughout February. This event promises to make the month of love truly exceptional, where every sip is a celebration.