In your protein era? These marinades will make sure you stay locked in

If you're already getting tired of shuffling between measuring cups and chicken and fish doused in olive oil and salt are tasting...well, just like that week on week, these marinade recipes from nutrition page @healthyeatingfeed will cost you minimal calories, leaving you with maximum flavour, making your quest for meeting your protein needs, feel like a little treasure hunt. Marinade recipes that will help you stay locked in for your protein era (Photos: Orchids + Sweet Tea, Fit Foodie Finds)

Following are 5 finger-licking marinade recipes your choice of protein and you, will be slurping up, every weeknight.

Lemon herb marinade Ingredients: Olive oil - 3tbsps, juice and zest of 1 lemon, minced garlic - 2 cloves, oregano - 1tsp, salt and pepper to taste

Method: Simply whisk together and use to marinate chicken or tofu for 20 to 30 minutes before cooking.

Macros per tbsp: 50 calories, 5gms fat, 0gms carbs, 0gms protein