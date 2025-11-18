Edit Profile
    In your protein era? These marinades will make sure you stay locked in

    Keeping up with your body's protein needs is taxing enough. These marinades will make sure you keep up with full enthusiasm

    Published on: Nov 18, 2025 3:46 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    If you're already getting tired of shuffling between measuring cups and chicken and fish doused in olive oil and salt are tasting...well, just like that week on week, these marinade recipes from nutrition page @healthyeatingfeed will cost you minimal calories, leaving you with maximum flavour, making your quest for meeting your protein needs, feel like a little treasure hunt.

    Marinade recipes that will help you stay locked in for your protein era (Photos: Orchids + Sweet Tea, Fit Foodie Finds)
    

    Following are 5 finger-licking marinade recipes your choice of protein and you, will be slurping up, every weeknight.

    Lemon herb marinade

    Ingredients: Olive oil - 3tbsps, juice and zest of 1 lemon, minced garlic - 2 cloves, oregano - 1tsp, salt and pepper to taste

    Method: Simply whisk together and use to marinate chicken or tofu for 20 to 30 minutes before cooking.

    Macros per tbsp: 50 calories, 5gms fat, 0gms carbs, 0gms protein

    Spicy honey marinade

    Ingredients: Olive oil - 2tbsps, honey - 1tbsp, soy sauce - 1tbsp, chilli flakes - 1tsp, garlic powder - 1/2tsp

    Method: Mix together and use to coat shrimp, paneer or chicken. Let it sit for 20 minutes before grilling.

    Macros per tbsp: 45 calories, 3gms fat, 4gms carbs, 0gms protein

    Green goddess marinade

    Ingredients: Greek yoghurt - 1/2 cup, cilantro and mint - 1/4 cup, lime juice - 1tbsp, garlic - 1 clove, salt to taste

    Method: Blend everything until creamy and use to marinate tofu, shrimp or veggies for 30 minutes before cooking.

    Macros per tbsp: 60 calories, 4gms protein, 2gms fat, 3gms carbs

    Tahini citrus marinade

    Ingredients: Tahini - 2tbsps, olive oil - 1tbsp, juice of 1/2 orange, maple syrup - 1tsp, cumin - 1tsp

    Method: Whisk together and use to coat salmon or chickpeas before roasting

    Macros per tbsp: 100 calories, 8gms fat, 4gms carbs, 2gms protein

    Mango ginger marinade

    Ingredients: Blended ripe mango - 1/2, olive oil - 1tbsp, grated ginger - 1tsp, apple cider vinegar - 1tsp, salt and pepper

    Method: Mix together an duse to marinate chicken or tempeh for an hour before baking

    Macros per tbsp: 60 calories, 3gms fat, 6gms carbs, 0gms protein

    Your weeknight dinners, sorted.

