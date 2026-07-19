Meet summer’s coolest dessert: The viral scrape-and-serve fruit ice cream

When the heat is relentless, the internet inevitably finds a new way to cool down. This summer, it’s the scrape-and-serve trend: a two-ingredient frozen fruit dessert that’s flooding Instagram and YouTube feeds. Also known as melon ice cream, the no-fuss recipe transforms an everyday fruit into a creamy, ice cream-like treat without any churning, specialised equipment or extra dishes.

Skip the churn and try the internet's coolest frozen dessert.

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Food creators with millions of followers, including Modern Nonna (2.1 million followers) and Eitan Bernath (805K followers), have shared their versions, inspiring home cooks worldwide to recreate it. Its appeal goes beyond aesthetics. Seasonal fruits such as cantaloupe, watermelon and muskmelon are abundant during summer, making the recipe affordable, accessible and easy to recreate at home.

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{{^usCountry}} How to make it Ingredients 1 ripe watermelon, muskmelon, cantaloupe or honeydew

Fresh cream, Greek yoghurt, coconut milk or sweetened condensed milk Method Halve the fruit and scoop out the seeds

Freeze until firm, but not rock hard

Pour your chosen creamy ingredient over the frozen fruit

Use a spoon to scrape long ribbons from the surface

Mix lightly and enjoy Pick the right fruit (and upgrade the flavour) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to make it Ingredients 1 ripe watermelon, muskmelon, cantaloupe or honeydew

Fresh cream, Greek yoghurt, coconut milk or sweetened condensed milk Method Halve the fruit and scoop out the seeds

Freeze until firm, but not rock hard

Pour your chosen creamy ingredient over the frozen fruit

Use a spoon to scrape long ribbons from the surface

Mix lightly and enjoy Pick the right fruit (and upgrade the flavour) {{/usCountry}}

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Celebrity chef Suvir Saran says the viral dessert works best when you think of it as a technique rather than just a recipe. “Once you understand the method, you can take it in countless directions,” he says, explaining that the key is pairing frozen fruit with ingredients that add contrast - from acidity and spice to creaminess and crunch.

These are the best fruits to use:

Mango: Creates a naturally rich, velvety texture

Banana: Almost foolproof because of its high starch content

Muskmelon and cantaloupe: Ideal for a refreshing summer version

Peaches, berries, cherries and lychees: To add colour, sweetness and flavour complexity

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For extra flavour, Saran suggests adding “lime, sea salt, fresh herbs like mint or basil, or spices such as cardamom and saffron”.

Avoid these common mistakes

Don’t over-freeze: If the fruit becomes rock hard, let it sit for 5-10 minutes before scraping

Use cold dairy: Cream or yoghurt should come straight from the refrigerator for the creamiest texture

Scrape, don’t scoop: Long strokes create fluffy ribbons, while digging straight into the fruit makes it chunky

Eat it immediately: The texture is best fresh. Re-freezing creates large ice crystals and makes it icy rather than creamy

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Is it actually healthier than ice cream?

“Freezing fruit helps retains most of its vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibre. When made with simple, nutritious ingredients and eaten in moderation, it can be a healthier alternative to many store-bought ice creams while also helping people include more fruit in their diet,” says Nashra Gufran, Clinical Dietician, Shalby International Hospital, Gurugram.

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For extra nutrition, she recommends chia seeds, flaxseeds or chopped nuts to increase the dessert’s fibre and healthy fat content.

However, she has one piece of advice: ”It’s best to enjoy this as a wholesome dessert rather than viewing it as a health food.”

(With inputs from Vibhuti S)