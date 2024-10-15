Meet the winners of the Zappfresh contest

A mix of spices: Menka, Hospitality professional “What set my champaran mutton apart was the traditional slow cooking method, from using a sealed clay pot to marinating the mutton overnight. The blend of mustard oil, garlic, onions, and a secret mix of spices, allowed the meat to absorb the flavours and brought out a rich flavour. Instead of using water, the natural juices of the meat were used to create a succulent, tender dish. The process deserved victory.” Keep watching this space to grab best deals from Zappfresh,

A delightful twist: Kartik, Student

“I impressed the judges with my version of Kola Urundai. What made my dish unique was the finely minced mutton mixed with roasted spices and lentils. Instead of deep frying, I opted for a shallow fry, giving the meatballs a golden, crispy exterior while keeping the inside tender and juicy. The addition of fresh curry leaves and a hint of coconut added a delightful twist, enhancing the traditional recipe and making it a standout dish.”

Zappfresh’s premium meats

Known for delivering the finest quality, Zappfresh brings fresh-cut meats right to your doorstep. Catering to the needs of the lovers of non-vegetarian food, Zappfresh ensures that all its products are sourced responsibly and processed under stringent hygiene standards. With a commitment to freshness, the brand offers a wide variety of meats, including chicken, mutton, seafood and more, all carefully curated to meet the highest quality. Their seamless delivery service ensures that customers in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru receive their orders promptly.

For a special occasion dish, Zappfresh makes it convenient and trustworthy.

Jury's take

The creativity from the participants is inspiring; I’m excited to try the dishes myself : Surbhi Chanana (@surbhi_ urbanutopia), Judge 1

Every dish is a reflection of skill. It’s exciting to see such talent come together: Kunal Sehgal (@iambeingkunal), Judge 2

Known for delivering the finest quality, Zappfresh brings fresh-cut meats right to your doorstep.

#zappardast deal for the winners

These winners will get exciting prizes from Zappfresh. You can also be one of the winners. Keep watching this space for more details! Use HT30 to avail 30% discount on your first order (no minimum order required).