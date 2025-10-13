Mini mithais: tiny treats, big trend

When it comes to Indian festivities, nothing says celebration like mithai. But today’s consumers, increasingly conscious of health, variety, and waste, are turning towards a new trend: mini mithais. Think bite-sized rasmalai in a single-serve jar, ghewar in miniature servings, or kaju katlis redesigned in smaller forms. Today’s consumers are increasingly conscious of health, variety, and waste, are turning towards a new trend: mini mithais.

These aren’t compromises on flavour or tradition; they’re thoughtful reinventions that let you savour sweets without excess. From intimate family gatherings to chic corporate gifting, artisanal mithai brands across India are betting big on smaller portions as the future of festive indulgence.

A jar of nostalgia For online brand Halwaipop, the idea of mini mithais came from founder Aanchal Sewani’s personal cravings and experiences abroad. While making sweets for friends overseas, she noticed how vegan or diabetic friends would only share a single laddoo.

She elaborates, “That’s when I realised the need of the hour. We began as a health-conscious mithai brand, but today we also offer regular, traditional mithai. I never wanted to reinvent mithai, I wanted to revive it, because mithai shouldn’t lose its place to chocolates.”

Her Mini Rasmalai Jar is a crowd-pleaser with soft pieces steeped in rich milk, packed conveniently for gifting or self-indulgence. But, as Sewani admits, it isn’t easy: “Mini mithais require double the effort. Shaping smaller pieces in large quantities takes extra time and precision. Packaging, too, needs more care, and the cost of production is actually higher per piece. But we take that as part of delivering quality and craft with love and care.”

Cocoa cravings At online store Mishtaa, Suman Agarwal’s Cocoa Walnut Laddoos bring together cocoa, walnuts, and jaggery in a guilt-free format. For Agarwal, balance is key. She shares, “The minis have been a hit with younger buyers, health-conscious consumers, and gifters alike. We’ve seen a clear shift in the way customers engage with our minis. They try more flavours, carry them on holidays, and often prefer them for personal indulgence. Their affordability and portion size have made them a frequent purchase.”

Coconut comforts in a tub The pandemic gave birth to The Tiny Tub, a Mumbai-based dessert brand that delivers across India. These desserts are about celebrating “the little things in life.” Founder Karan Alimchandani explains, “Festive mithai is about abundance and sharing. Over the years, people have become more health and waste-conscious and want to try a variety without overdoing it. We saw an opportunity to reimagine traditional sweets in a bite-sized way.”

Their Tiny Coconut Barfi is a soft, melt-in-the-mouth indulgence made with freshly grated coconut. “The biggest challenge is packaging — making sure the minis are protected, travel well, and still look beautiful when gifted. Shelf life is another consideration since smaller portions dry out faster,” Alimchandani shares. Still, he believes minis are the perfect festive fit: “Gifting is all about thoughtfulness, and minis make it easier to gift variety, freshness, and a little surprise in every box.”

Tradition resized For Ararya, a Mumbai-based store that ships nationwide, authenticity and craftsmanship are at the core. Its Mini Kesar Katli is a saffron-infused jewel in the mithai world, designed for portion-controlled indulgence. Proof that when tradition meets innovation, sweetness needs no size to make an impression.