Mutton Rassa recipe: A spicy Maharashtrian curry to try at home

Mutton Rassa, also known as Muttonache Rassa, is a celebrated dish from Maharashtra, showcasing the region's rich culinary traditions. Rooted in coastal Malvani cuisine, this aromatic curry is a medley of bold spices like turmeric, coriander, and red chilies, further elevated by roasted coconut. Served best with steaming rice or bhakri (a rustic flatbread), this dish is a quintessential part of Maharashtrian feasts. Mutton Rassa

The cuisine's versatility is evident in variations such as Kala Rassa (black curry) and Tambada Rassa (red curry), each featuring distinct spice blends that reflect Maharashtra's agricultural diversity and cultural vibrance.

Traditional Recipe for Mutton Rassa

Ingredients:

800g mutton

4 tbsp oil

3 medium onions, finely chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

2-3 cloves

5-6 black peppercorns

½ inch cinnamon stick

½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

Salt to taste

1 tbsp mixed masala (or garam masala)

Fresh coriander for garnish

Method:

Heat oil in a pressure cooker. Add cloves, peppercorns, cinnamon, turmeric, and asafoetida.

Stir in onions and tomatoes; sauté until softened.

Add salt and mutton, mixing well.

Sprinkle mixed masala and pour in 1½ cups of water.

Close the lid and pressure cook for 4-5 whistles.

Release the pressure, garnish with fresh coriander, and serve hot.

Chef's tips for a traditional touch:

Marinate the mutton with yogurt and spices for a few hours to enhance tenderness and flavour.

Pair it with rice or bhakri for an authentic Maharashtrian experience.

Dive into the world of Mutton Rassa, and let the flavours transport you to the vibrant heart of Maharashtra!



