Elevate your cold cut game with this loaded OTT bologna sandwich

It's Bologna Day! Nothing like an overloaded crispy sandwich in the middle of the day! (Photo: Recipes Fiber)

Artisanal sandwiches are a hundred percent the flavour of the season. Crusty sourdough slices or melt-in-your-mouth milk bread; your choice of mozzarella, cheddar, American or Swiss cheese slices; generous dollops of Sriracha, chutneys, mayonnaise or mustard; the crunchiest fresh pick of veggies between lettuce or red onions; the tart kick of pickles and the heavenly saltiness of cold cuts — creating a breakfast sandwich is an art, and so is gorging on it.

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, salami and spam now may be hogging the limelight when it comes to popular cold cut picks. But bologna is a lesser known gastronomic pleasure, arguably unbeatable if you're in an attempt to hone your brekky skills. Made after grounding and emulsifying pork or chicken with fat, water, and seasonings, poured into a casing and smoked to a delicious tint, this labour of love deserves to be the star of your plate today. Now the best approach to hero-ing the bologna is to go all out, albeit with simple flavours to let it's own shine through. The recipe below, strikes just the balance this delectable meat needs.

The grown up bologna sandwich Ingredients: Ripe and mashed avocado - 1/4, mayo - 1/4 cup, toasted sourdough slices - 3, fried bologna slices - 6, mozzarella cheese - 2 slices, caramelised onion strings or onion rings, green leaf lettuce, Sriracha

Method: Combine the mashed avocado with the mayo and slather it on to the toasted slices as the base. Add 3 slices of bologna, a slice of mozzarella cheese, followed by half the caramelised onions, lettuce and as much Sriracha as your taste buds can take. Follow this up with another slice on which will go the remaining bologna slices, mozzarella cheese, onions, lettuce and Sriracha. Press avocado side down with the third slice and have the time of your life!

(recipe from Dixie Chik Cooks)

Is your mouth watering already?