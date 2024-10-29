National Chocolate Day: Cupcake chronicles for chocoholics this festive season

Indulgent, versatile, and loved by all, chocolate cupcakes are the ultimate treat, especially during festive occasions like Diwali. You cannot go wrong baking up a batch of these mini cakes. You can never go wrong with chocolate cupcakes on festivals (unsplash)

From the classic chocolate recipe to those with innovative twists, there are several ways to enjoy these little bites of chocolatey heaven. Whether you're a fan of the timeless chocolate ganache, crave a nutty twist, or love the surprise of salted caramel centers, there’s a chocolate cupcake for every taste. As National Chocolate Day (October 28) has just passed us by, dive into our guide to unique chocolate cupcakes that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Nutbutter chocolate cupcakes

Peanut butter cupcakes(instagram)

If you are looking for a flavour combo that will drive everyone who eats it ‘Nuts’, try Julie Marie (@juliemarieeats) recommendation of adding nut butter to your chocolate cupcakes. Core out your cupcakes and pipe in a nut butter of your choice - peanut, almond, cashew, etc. Make a velvety buttercream and add the nut butter to this as well. Pipe it on the cupcakes and sprinkle on some crushed nuts, too.

Mocha cupcakes

Coffee and chocolate are a match made in heaven. This is also why many bakers will add some freshly brewed coffee to their cupcake recipe, as it highlights the flavours. Make a batch of chocolate cupcakes and then fill them with an espresso chocolate ganache. To amp up the coffee flavours, pipe on an espresso buttercream frosting too.

Cookies and cream chocolate cupcakes

Cookies and cream chocolate cupcakes(instagram)

For your Halloween party, try these mini chocolate cupcakes by Nick Makrides (@thescranline) for a fun twist. Top them with a frosting speckled with chocolate biscuit crumbs. First, smash a pack of chocolate and vanilla biscuits. Make a cream cheese frosting by whipping it with some cream and sugar. Add vanilla extra and the cookie crumbs. Whip it again and then pipe it on the cooled cupcakes.

Dulce De Leche chocolate cupcakes

A confectionery popular in Latin America, France, and the Philippines, dulce de leche is simply caramelised milk. This is a labour of love that takes a few hours to get to the perfect slightly nutty yet sweet consistency. Hollow out the chocolate cupcakes and fill it with the dulce de leche filling. Top it with some vanilla buttercream and some yellow sprinkles or butterscotch chips.

Guinness chocolate cupcakes

Guinness chocolate cupcakes(instagram)

If adding beer to your cake sounds all sorts of wrong, think again. Jenna Barnard (@butternutbakery) adds some carbonated beer to her chocolate cupcake recipe to give it an extra lift and make it very moist and tender. As it makes for a more liquid batter, give it a little extra time to bake. Once cooled, frost it with some caramel-flavoured buttercream.

Tips to make delicious, decadent chocolate cupcakes

A cupcake should always be baked and frosted a day prior as it needs to set.

Always fill your cupcake liners only 2/3 of the way with the batter or else the batter will overflow while baking, creating a mess.

Always use the best quality chocolate and cocoa powder in cake recipes.

Never overbake your cupcakes as they turn out dry and hard.

After you cupcake is baked, add 2 ml of water through a syringe in the cupcake before topping with the frosting; this will ensure the cupcake remain moist for a few days.

Inputs by Mumbai-based baker Swheta Mutreja