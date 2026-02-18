Edit Profile
    Pancake Week special: The best brunch-approved syrupy stacks across Delhi NCR

    The perfect excuse to gorge on some fluffy, buttery stacks with your choice of indulgent toppings

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 3:27 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    A syrup-soaked breakfast in the middle of the week may bely logic - but one bite in and it always promises to feel completely justified. Fluffy or dense, aesthetic or a delicious mess - however you like your pancakes, this National Pancake Week, gorge on the best syrup, creamy, fruit and cream-laden stacks across Delhi NCR.

    Bakebook Bakery

    Where: 78, Rishabh Vihar, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Cross River Mall, Near Anand Vihar, New Delhi

    Syrupy stack options: Dutch pancakes with options between nutella, white chocolate, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, caramel toffee, salted caramel, honey, in-house syrup, blueberries; additional options between whipped cream, ice cream, roasted almonds, choco chips

    Price for two: 600

    Cafe Tesu

    Where: 4, Essex Farms, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Adchini, New Delhi

    Syrupy stack options: All-American pancakes with classic butter and maple syrup, chocolate chip and roasted hazelnuts, or blueberry and cream cheese with mixed nuts

    Price for two: 1,200

    IHOP

    Where: Order online

    Syrupy stack options: Original buttermilk pancake, chocolate chocochip pancake, Belgian dark chocolate mousse pancake, cinn-a-stack pancake, double blueberry pancake, New York cheese pancake, oreo og my goodness pancakes, raspberry white choco chip pancake, rooty tooty fruity pancake, strawberry banana pancake, tiramisu pancake, English sticky toffee pancake

    Price for two: 1,200

    American Brew - All-day American breakfast

    Where: D12, 2nd Floor, Dron Marg, Near Petrol Pump, Defence Colony, New Delhi

    Syrupy stack options: Classic pancake with whipped cream and maple syrup, raghi (gluten-free) pancakes with mango and pinepapple chutney, maple syrup and whipped cream, berries pancake served with berries compote and cheese mousse, arricot and creame cheese pancake served with toffee sauce poach pears, chocolate pancake served with chocolate mousse and chocolate sauce

    Price for two: 2,000

    Melt House

    Where: M-74, 2nd And 3rd Floor, Block M, Road 5, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi

    Syrupy stack options: Wild berries and mascarpone fluffy pancakes, nutella raspberry cereal pancake with vanilla ice cream, toffee walnut pudding pancake, Kataifi cheese pancake, buttermilk pancakes with the all-out American breakfast

    Price for two: 3,700

    What's your average pancake order?

    • Aalokitaa Basu
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aalokitaa Basu

      Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More

    © 2026 HindustanTimes