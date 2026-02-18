Pancake Week special: The best brunch-approved syrupy stacks across Delhi NCR
The perfect excuse to gorge on some fluffy, buttery stacks with your choice of indulgent toppings
A syrup-soaked breakfast in the middle of the week may bely logic - but one bite in and it always promises to feel completely justified. Fluffy or dense, aesthetic or a delicious mess - however you like your pancakes, this National Pancake Week, gorge on the best syrup, creamy, fruit and cream-laden stacks across Delhi NCR.
Bakebook Bakery
Where: 78, Rishabh Vihar, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Cross River Mall, Near Anand Vihar, New Delhi
Syrupy stack options: Dutch pancakes with options between nutella, white chocolate, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, caramel toffee, salted caramel, honey, in-house syrup, blueberries; additional options between whipped cream, ice cream, roasted almonds, choco chips
Price for two: ₹600
Cafe Tesu
Where: 4, Essex Farms, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Adchini, New Delhi
Syrupy stack options: All-American pancakes with classic butter and maple syrup, chocolate chip and roasted hazelnuts, or blueberry and cream cheese with mixed nuts
Price for two: ₹1,200
IHOP
Where: Order online
Syrupy stack options: Original buttermilk pancake, chocolate chocochip pancake, Belgian dark chocolate mousse pancake, cinn-a-stack pancake, double blueberry pancake, New York cheese pancake, oreo og my goodness pancakes, raspberry white choco chip pancake, rooty tooty fruity pancake, strawberry banana pancake, tiramisu pancake, English sticky toffee pancake
Price for two: ₹1,200
American Brew - All-day American breakfast
Where: D12, 2nd Floor, Dron Marg, Near Petrol Pump, Defence Colony, New Delhi
Syrupy stack options: Classic pancake with whipped cream and maple syrup, raghi (gluten-free) pancakes with mango and pinepapple chutney, maple syrup and whipped cream, berries pancake served with berries compote and cheese mousse, arricot and creame cheese pancake served with toffee sauce poach pears, chocolate pancake served with chocolate mousse and chocolate sauce
Price for two: ₹2,000
Melt House
Where: M-74, 2nd And 3rd Floor, Block M, Road 5, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi
Syrupy stack options: Wild berries and mascarpone fluffy pancakes, nutella raspberry cereal pancake with vanilla ice cream, toffee walnut pudding pancake, Kataifi cheese pancake, buttermilk pancakes with the all-out American breakfast
Price for two: ₹3,700
What's your average pancake order?
