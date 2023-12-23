Perfect treats to make your Christmas merry

In the ever-evolving world of global cuisine, the culinary scene has embraced a diverse tapestry of ingredients and cooking methods from various cultures. This festive season, as Christmas approaches, restaurants and eateries are transforming into culinary wonderlands. From traditional Christmas delights to innovative fusions, the menus promise a gastronomic journey. Relish duck breast at Guppy.

The love for fusion

As an illustrative deviation from the conventional turkey roast, the chefs at ITC Grand Bharat have ingeniously crafted the tantalising Turkey Cheung Fung — a noodle roll variant. Also on the menu are Resha Turkey and Turkey Bootein, a delectably unique Indian fusion.

Another place that is putting their own spin on traditional recipes is Cafe Delhi Heights. “Focaccia Sandwich with sautéed chicken or apple tart with flaky layers and sweet apple filling is a unique twist this year. Another standout is the cheese fondue, where rich chocolate notes seamlessly blend with the savoury goodness of strawberries and marshmallows,” shares corporate chef Aashish Singh, Cafe Delhi Heights.

Going all traditional

At Radisson Hotels, the highlight of the extensive buffet spreads will be live stations serving freshly carved roasts and meats. Key dishes include Stuffed Roasted Turkey with Brandy Sauce, Brussels sprouts and Cranberry Sauce, Stuffed Whole Fish with Dill Sauce, Plum Pudding, Mince Pies and a traditional Christmas Log Cake.

At ITC Maurya, the dishes include roast turkey with sage and garlic, baked Virginia ham, pumpkin pie, sea salt-crusted fillet of fish, braised pork loin, slow-roasted leg of lamb, among others. “Each dish is served with accompaniments such as roast jacket potatoes, minced peas, glazed carrots, grilled vegetables, herbed mash potatoes, cranberry sauce, rosemary jus and roast gravy,” says Rajdeep Kapoor, area executive chef (Northern Region).

Those in the mood for a Christmas-special brunch should head to 1911, the in-house restaurant at The Imperial, where an elaborate gastronomic affair, from live carvings and chef stations, awaits one and all. Some of the classics include slow-roasted festive turkey, Christmas ham (pineapple and maple-glazed ham on the bone), Nordic-style pork belly roast. The live barbeques and classic roasts, among other epicurean delights, are not to be missed.

Parra by Khubani presents cherished classics like turkey marinated with garlic butter, salt-baked beetroot with pear, succulent roasted chicken leg, mezze platters, and the perennial favourite plum cake.

Global glimpses

Traditional Japanese fare awaits gourmands at Adrift Kaya at JW Marriott New Delhi. Bringing classic culinary finesse are luscious sashimi, crispy tempura, and a creamy vegetable katsu curry — constituting a delightful fusion of flavours associated with luck and prosperity during the festive season in Japan.

Guppy, another establishment serving up Japanese cuisine in the city, too, has introduced a carefully curated Christmas menu. Expect dishes such as vegetable kaminabe soup, slow-cooked vegetable lotus-leaf pouch and the two-way tofu and artichoke — all of which promising a symphony of flavours to elevate the holiday dining experience. Also indulge in the rich flavours of grilled pork ribs, duck breast teriyaki and grilled lobster, finishing off with the sweet indulgence of the plum cake.

Inspired by the Greek island of Mykonos, Soul Mykonos in Gurugram has live counters, live acts, Santa Claus greeting the younger visitors and giving away gifts as special attractions. The menu has a range of soups, salads, warm sweet potatoes, Neopolitan and Roman thin crust pizzas, live chargrill counters.

L’Opéra brings Christmas vibes, French-style. “As a child, I used to love the smell of the baking of an alpine nut cake when I entered a shop with my family,” says Laurent Samandari, co-founder, adding, “I wanted to offer the same feeling to our guests and patrons.”

Bringing this to reality, their unique alpine nut cake combines a crunchy biscuit with nuts and rich caramel, making it the perfect delicacy to enjoy in the chilly winter.