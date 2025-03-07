Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ramadan 2025: These Rooh Afza overnight oats are the easiest pre-dawn meal to fuel your fasting days

ByAadrika Sominder
Mar 07, 2025 01:30 AM IST

This rolled oats Rooh Afza recipe is the perfect Suhoor to fuel your body with long-lasting energy and the refreshing flavours of rose syrup

The month of Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and this year, it commenced on the evening of February 28. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims around the world observe fasting (Roza) from dawn until sunset, a practice that embodies devotion, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection. Ramadan is not only a time for spiritual renewal, but also a time to nourish the body and soul with special meals. There are two primary meals during Ramadan: Suhoor and Iftar. Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that provides the energy needed for the long day of fasting. As it’s essential to start the day with a nutrient-dense meal, choosing foods that will sustain energy levels is crucial.

Rooh Afza overnight oats(Greens of the Stone Age )
Rooh Afza overnight oats(Greens of the Stone Age )

One such food that makes for a perfect Suhoor is oats. Oats are rich in fibre and low in calories, which helps keep you feeling full for longer while providing steady energy throughout the day. When combined with a few delightful traditional ingredients like Rooh Afza, oats can be transformed into a nourishing dish that will make your Suhoor both satisfying and refreshing.

Rooh Afza overnight oats
Rooh Afza overnight oats

Ingredients: Rolled oats, milk, Greek yoghurt, Rooh Afza, chia seeds, ¼ cup strawberries, and ½ tbsp honey syrup. You will also need some raw pistachios and a few dried rose petals to top off

Recipe: In a mason jar or a bowl, combine the rolled oats, milk, Greek yoghurt, Rooh Afza, chia seeds, and honey syrup. Gently fold in the chopped strawberries for a burst of natural sweetness and freshness.

Stir all the ingredients together to ensure they are well incorporated. Once mixed, cover the jar or bowl and place it in the refrigerator overnight (or for 5 to 8 hours). This allows the oats to soak up the flavours and becomes soft and creamy, ready to be enjoyed in the morning.

When you're ready for Suhoor, take the oats out of the fridge and give them a quick stir. Top with a sprinkle of raw pistachios for crunch and a few dried rose petals for a fragrant touch. The Rooh Afza syrup adds a unique floral sweetness that will elevate the dish, making it a delightful treat for your Suhoor. Whether you’re observing Ramadan or simply looking for a wholesome breakfast, this recipe will leave you feeling energised and ready to take on the day!

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On