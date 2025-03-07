The month of Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and this year, it commenced on the evening of February 28. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims around the world observe fasting (Roza) from dawn until sunset, a practice that embodies devotion, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection. Ramadan is not only a time for spiritual renewal, but also a time to nourish the body and soul with special meals. There are two primary meals during Ramadan: Suhoor and Iftar. Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that provides the energy needed for the long day of fasting. As it’s essential to start the day with a nutrient-dense meal, choosing foods that will sustain energy levels is crucial. Rooh Afza overnight oats(Greens of the Stone Age )

One such food that makes for a perfect Suhoor is oats. Oats are rich in fibre and low in calories, which helps keep you feeling full for longer while providing steady energy throughout the day. When combined with a few delightful traditional ingredients like Rooh Afza, oats can be transformed into a nourishing dish that will make your Suhoor both satisfying and refreshing.

Rooh Afza overnight oats

Ingredients: Rolled oats, milk, Greek yoghurt, Rooh Afza, chia seeds, ¼ cup strawberries, and ½ tbsp honey syrup. You will also need some raw pistachios and a few dried rose petals to top off

Recipe: In a mason jar or a bowl, combine the rolled oats, milk, Greek yoghurt, Rooh Afza, chia seeds, and honey syrup. Gently fold in the chopped strawberries for a burst of natural sweetness and freshness.

Stir all the ingredients together to ensure they are well incorporated. Once mixed, cover the jar or bowl and place it in the refrigerator overnight (or for 5 to 8 hours). This allows the oats to soak up the flavours and becomes soft and creamy, ready to be enjoyed in the morning.

When you're ready for Suhoor, take the oats out of the fridge and give them a quick stir. Top with a sprinkle of raw pistachios for crunch and a few dried rose petals for a fragrant touch. The Rooh Afza syrup adds a unique floral sweetness that will elevate the dish, making it a delightful treat for your Suhoor. Whether you’re observing Ramadan or simply looking for a wholesome breakfast, this recipe will leave you feeling energised and ready to take on the day!