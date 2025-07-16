Rubina Dilaik's crème brûlée paratha hack is an absolute winner for monsoon snacking: Recipe!

As if a chini ka paratha wasn't indulgent enough already, actor Rubina Dilaik and sister Jyotika Dilaik have come up with their own unique twist to the simple recipe, dubbing it the 'creme brulee paratha'. That's not the vision this kitchen experiment started with at the Dilaik household but between mouthfuls of a flaky chini ka paratha topped with a dollop of vanilla ice cream, the textural similarity their quick fix has with the OG creme brulee — the soft crunch of the paratha mimicking its sugar shell, the ice cream standing in for the soft custard and of course, delicious mouthfuls of caramelised sugar. We know your mind has already floated to dessert heaven reading this — so follow the recipe below. You HAVE to try Rubina Dilaik's nifty creme brulee paratha!(Photos: Instagram/rubinadilaik, Rookie with a Cookie)

Creme brulee paratha

Ingredients: Whole wheat flour - 2 cups, water - 1/3 to 1/2 cup, oil or ghee - 1 to 2tsps, salt as required, raw sugar - 1.25 cups, oil or ghee as required, vanilla ice cream - as much as you'd like

Method: Mix the salt with the flour. Add the oil/ghee and water. Knead into a smooth dough. Add some more water if required. Keep the dough covered for 20 to 30 minutes. Take a medium sized ball from the dough. On a dusted board or surface, roll the ball to a small disc. Sprinkle 2 to 3 tablespoon sugar or as required all over the rolled dough. Bring together the edges and press them in the center. Roll out again to as big as you'd like your paratha to be. Meanwhile, heat the tawa or skillet until medium hot. When the tawa becomes hot then place the rolled paratha on it. Keep the heat on medium to medium-high. Once brown spots start appearing on the paratha, flip it. Spread oil or ghee as required on this side. When the second side is half-way cooked then flip the paratha again Now spread oil or ghee and flip a couple of times to evenly roast the paratha until it turns crisp and golden with brown spots. Once done, remove from heat, top with a scoop (or more!) of ice cream and serve right away. These parathas are best had right off the tawa.

(recipe from Dassana's Veg Recipes, presented with Rubina's hack)

Tell us you're running to the kitchen right away to make this indulgent masterpiece!