Sattu is high in protein and fibre: Try these 5 varieties to celebrate Satuani

Sattu atta forms a major part of the diet in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is made by finely grinding roasted chickpeas (chana dal) into a fine powder. Sattu flour makes for a natural energy booster

Sattu Sankranti aka Satuani marks the beginning of summer in Bihar and Jharkhand. To celebrate this festival today, people eat sattu, a flour made of chickpeas. While experts share its health benefits, we also look at fun ways to consume this high-protein flour.

It is packed with nutrients like iron, manganese, and magnesium. “It is very beneficial for vegetarians and vegans as it provides a good plant-based protein source,” shares Simmi Shah, Consultant-Dietetics, Jupiter Hospital, Thane. It also supports digestive health as it has a high fibre content, which prevents problems like constipation, bloating, and acidity. This flour can promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria and keep the digestive system running smoothly.

Adding sattu to your diet can help to flush out toxins and cleanse the liver, says Rutu Dhodapkar, Deputy Manager of clinical dietetics at P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, adding, “Sattu is a boon for those who have Anaemia (lower healthy red blood cells) and experience fatigue. It can help suppress food cravings while helping in muscle repair.”

Sattu Cake

Swap the regular flour for sattu to make a healthy sweet treat (unsplash)

You may have heard of atta or almond flour cakes, so why not try making one from sattu powder? This tea cake can be made healthier by swapping in jaggery or dates instead of sugar. Mix in some nuts and dry fruits like walnuts or pistachios. Yoghurt or buttermilk adds good bacteria and makes the cake egg-free. Serve with coffee or tea.

Sattu Ladoos

Sweet yet earthy, sattu ladoos are delicious, yet easy-to-make. Food content creator Saloni Kukreja says, “Dry roast sattu on low heat till it becomes fragrant and add ghee as you keep stirring constantly. Once the mixture cools down, add cardamom powder and jaggery powder, and form a dough. Shape them into equal-sized ladoos and serve with chopped pistachios.”

Sattu Sharbat

“Sattu sharbat is common in many houses in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It’s a great way to beat the heat and keep you energised all day,” says Chef Amrita Raichand. To make this drink, blend sattu, black salt, chaat masala, cumin powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves and water together

Sattu Paratha

The most common way to eat sattu is by stuffing it into a paratha and loading it up with ghee or white butter. Chef Kunal Kapur says, “Mix sattu with mango pickle, mustard oil, chopped onions, coriander, chillies, kalonji, ajwain, ginger, and lemon juice. Stuff it into a dough, roll it out and roast.

Sattu Cookies

Baking up a storm of guilt-free cookies has never been easier. Mix sattu powder with atta, ghee or butter and jaggery. You can fold in slivered almonds and chopped walnuts, too. Divide the balls in equal portions and press down with a fork. Bake and once cooled, dip it in some melted dark chocolate