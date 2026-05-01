Say Cheese, India

At the competition, Mumbai-based Eleftheria, whose Gulmarg - a Brie-style cheese made from Indian milk - won Super Gold, the highest accolade awarded to an Indian cheese so far. They also picked up a Gold for its Brunost (a Norwegian-style whey cheese) and a Silver for Kaali Miri, inspired by the Swiss Belper Knolle. Alongside it, Yak Churpi-Soft from Ladakh’s Nordic Farm also secured a Gold.

Indian cheese winning the highest honour at a global competition wasn’t on anyone’s 2026 bingo card. But four Indian cheeses brought home top medals at Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026. And then, PM Narendra Modi acknowledged the win, marking India's arrival on the global cheese map!

Traditionally, cheeses like Brie in France, Brunost in Norway, and Belper Knolle in Switzerland have been closely tied to their regions. In India, these styles are reinterpreted using its own milk, climate, and craft. Mausam Narang, Founder, Eleftheria Mumbai, explained, “We’re not trying to replicate global benchmarks. We are focused on refining our own expression of cheesemaking in India. Cheeses made here, with our milk and conditions, can stand on a global stage without needing to imitate anyone else.”

Taste and texture in Indian artisanal cheeses are closely shaped by the type of milk used. Cow’s milk typically produces a round, creamy profile with mild, buttery notes, while goat’s milk is sharper, more acidic, and slightly firmer in structure. Yak milk, used in Himalayan regions, tends to yield richer, denser cheeses with a deeper savoury intensity. Camel milk, on the other hand, produces leaner, more delicate cheeses with a subtle saltiness and a distinct, slightly earthy finish.