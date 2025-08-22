Should restaurants charge for wasting food? Chefs share their views

The keyword of sustainability has entered the food business, where wastage is a recurring theme. A regular issue faced by eateries is customers ordering more than they can eat, resulting in cooked meals going to waste day in and day out. Addressing this issue, a South Indian restaurant in Pune came up with a solution. Food wastage fine at a Pune restaurant: Chefs share their views(Photo: Adobe Stock)

A visitor took to X to share a handwritten menu (see right) with a disclaimer at the end: “You will be charged ₹20 for wasting food.” This move garnered 12K views on X and started a fresh debate: Is this a policy that should be implemented? Social media users and culinary experts remain divided on this topic. While some hail it as a long-pending move to tackle food wastage, others opine that it fuels guilt instead of spreading awareness.

A symbolic charge

Chef Nishant Choubey tells us that he has faced a similar penalty when he left a meal during a visit to Germany. “People should understand their appetites and be mindful of the wastage. One should take smaller portions or not order too much food at one time,” he insists.

Calling the policy crucial, Chef Suvir Saran feels that such a small penalty will not cause financial hurt. But it will make customers stop and think before ordering more than they can eat: “Food waste is not just about money — it’s about the effort of farmers, the resources used to grow, cook, and serve the food. Even a symbolic charge can create awareness and build a culture of mindful eating.”

A mindful change

However, culinary expert and chef consultant Reetu Uday Kugaji believes in changing the pedagogy, with an emphasis on awareness rather than guilt-tripping. She says, “The goal should always be to inspire respect for food, not instil guilt. Instead of punishing diners, we should create awareness.”

She also explains how such a change can be implemented: “Restaurants can encourage mindful eating by designing menus that educate diners, offering smaller portion options, and making it easy to take leftovers home.”

How to be an expert-approved conscientious diner

The responsibility of managing excess waste lies not just with the curators, but also with the customers. Chefs share tips and tricks to ensure that diners take charge: