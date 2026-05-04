The 5-minute mango mochi: The Internet’s favourite new cheat code

If you’re a foodie and have been scrolling through Instagram lately, you’ve definitely seen it: a translucent, chewy, golden-yellow treat that looks exactly like gourmet mochi.

With Reels surpassing 16 million views, rice paper mango mochi has become the summer’s breakout 'lazy' dessert trend(Photo: Instagram)

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But here is the kicker - there’s no flour, no steaming, and absolutely no mess involved.

With Reels surpassing 16 million views, rice paper mango mochi has become the summer’s breakout 'lazy' dessert trend.

What is it?

Traditional mochi is made from glutinous rice flour that requires careful cooking and pounding. This viral version swaps the dough for Vietnamese rice paper (the kind used for spring rolls). When soaked in water, the rice paper becomes stretchy and chewy, perfectly mimicking the texture of mochi in seconds.

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{{^usCountry}} How to make it at home and what all you will need: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to make it at home and what all you will need: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rice paper sheets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rice paper sheets {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fresh mango cubes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh mango cubes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Whipped cream, thick yogurt, or vanilla ice cream The method: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whipped cream, thick yogurt, or vanilla ice cream The method: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dip: Dip a sheet of rice paper in water for 5 seconds until soft. Lay it flat on a plate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dip: Dip a sheet of rice paper in water for 5 seconds until soft. Lay it flat on a plate. {{/usCountry}}

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Fill: Place a spoonful of cream (or ice cream) and a big chunk of mango in the center.

Wrap: Fold the edges over the filling to create a neat little parcel.

Chill: Pop it in the freezer for 20 minutes. This is the secret to getting that perfect “bouncy” bite!

Bonus tip: Use two sheets of rice paper instead of one for an extra-chewy texture that won’t tear!

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Why is everyone obsessed?

Apart from being incredibly easy to make, it’s a hit because it’s much lighter than traditional sweets. It’s gluten-free, low-effort, and looks like something served at a high-end Japanese cafe. Plus, the “pull” of the rice paper makes for the perfect food video!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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