Nurse your TSITP Belly-Conrad hangover with this ‘quick and dirty’ peach pie recipe

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has currently hit its mid-point and has everyone across the board — no matter if you’re a millennial or a Gen Z, united. Your very own The Summer I Turned Pretty inspired plate of peach pie(Photos: X, Preppy Kitchen)

Not necessarily on the Conrad versus Jeremiah debate (though team Conrad is OBVIOUSLY winning — are we right?!) but simply on how PAINFUL it is trying live a normal life and counting down to every Wednesday leading up to the grand finale on September 17.

Now the peach scene from episode 5 in itself was a big, little something for Bonrad shippers, but that’s only because they didn’t know the missile that was going to hit their hearts in the last 10 minutes of episode 6. And with the tension now spelled out and realised, everyone’s clutching their covers waiting on what’s next.

And there’s no better best friend than a messy sweet treat to nurse the anxieties of our parasocial relationships — no judgment. So lo and behold, this ‘quick and dirty’ peach pie recipe!

Quick & dirty peach pie

Ingredients: Peeled and pitted peaches - 2 large (or 2 cans with the juice halved), frozen pie crust - 1 (or a packet of sweet biscuits with butter on the side), egg - 1, sugar - 2/3 cup, flour - 5tbsps, melted butter - 1/3 cup, vanilla essence - 1tsp, brandy - 2tbsps (optional but highly recommended)

Method: Begin by pre-heating your oven to 200C. I’f you’re using fresh peaches, bring water in a saucepan up to a boil and toss in the peaches there for exactly 30-40 seconds after having scored them with ‘X’s at their base. If you’re using canned peaches, you’re already a step ahead in terms of the recipe — though nothing will match the tangy, sweet punch of some freshly plucked fruit. In a mixing bowl combine the sugar and flour followed by the melted butter. Once uniform go in with the egg, vanilla and brandy and stir to combine. If you’re using a frozen crust simply lay the peaches on there, pit side up, scoring a little deeper if you want the actual fruit to cover more base. If you’re using canned peaches just dump it out on to the crust. In either case go in with the filler sauce over the peaches, give it a brief light-handed swirl and toss it into the oven for 15 minutes. Then turn the heat down to 150C and cook for another 40 minutes. This goes GREAT with vanilla ice cream and an additional splash of brandy!

In case you don’t find a frozen pie crust, simply pulse the sweet biscuits in a grinder and once out, throw in some melted butter. Try to achieve a sand like texture before baking it in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes. If going this way, canned peaches will be the better option. Follow the recipe as is, dropping down the cooking time to half and enjoy!

(recipe from Port and Fin)

Our personal pro-tip: As you wait on the pie’s bake time, say a little prayer so that Belly doesn’t end up ‘choosing herself’ — because that will be a real calamity.

While we’re pretty positive that the Masterchef kitchen won’t be endorsing this recipe any time soon, the point of it isn’t to hard launch a Michelin star restaurant — it’s to allow yourself to take emotional support in a delicious, crumbly, juicy (with a hint of boozy) mess as you obsess over fan theories and episode 7. We’re just offering up an option that makes the support topical…and well, cheeky.

And on that note, have a peachy weekend!