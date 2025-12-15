The year on a plate: Top food trends that defined India in 2025

Here’s a look at the food trends that defined the year, from everyday beverages to reimagined dining spaces.

From viral drinks to immersive dining formats, 2025 proved that food trends were about experience, aesthetics and community. Social media continued to shape how India eats, while wellness, nostalgia and global influences pushed diners to experiment in new ways.

If there was one constant in 2025 trends, it was matcha. Its popularity exploded due to a mix of wellness trends, social media appeal, and its status as a healthier, natural coffee alternative that provides sustained energy without jitters. In India, matcha found appeal when eateries began sweetening it with jaggery, pairing it with rose, saffron, and cardamom, and serving it as matcha kulfi and festive mithai hybrids.

BYOC (Bring your own chips) Inspired by the BYOB (bring your own booze) format, BYOC found a new audience in India this year. The concept is simple: diners bring a packet of their favourite chips, which outlets transform into customised loaded snacks loaded with spiced chicken, veggies, sauces, and cheese. In 2025, the trend took off at food pop-ups, college-area stalls, and casual dining spots, especially among younger diners.

Food raves Neither formal dinners nor nightclubs, these flexible alternative to sit-down meals allow guests to move freely while sampling food served in small portions. Designed for standing, small-plate dining synced with music, this trend spread rapidly on social media. Its versatility, from coffee to matcha to chai raves, and visual appeal made it especially popular among Gen Z diners.

Dining and drama OTT-inspired menus such as Heeramandi cocktails and celebrity-owned eateries reframed dining as a lifestyle extension this year, translating on-screen narratives into immersive food and drink experiences. Luxury fashion brand cafés and drama-inspired outlets blended gastronomy with live theatrical performance for multisensory experiences.