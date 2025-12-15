The year on a plate: Top food trends that defined India in 2025
From matcha lattes and kunafa desserts to food raves and supper clubs, these trends defined dining in the year 2025
From viral drinks to immersive dining formats, 2025 proved that food trends were about experience, aesthetics and community. Social media continued to shape how India eats, while wellness, nostalgia and global influences pushed diners to experiment in new ways.
Here’s a look at the food trends that defined the year, from everyday beverages to reimagined dining spaces.
Matcha
If there was one constant in 2025 trends, it was matcha. Its popularity exploded due to a mix of wellness trends, social media appeal, and its status as a healthier, natural coffee alternative that provides sustained energy without jitters. In India, matcha found appeal when eateries began sweetening it with jaggery, pairing it with rose, saffron, and cardamom, and serving it as matcha kulfi and festive mithai hybrids.
BYOC (Bring your own chips)
Inspired by the BYOB (bring your own booze) format, BYOC found a new audience in India this year. The concept is simple: diners bring a packet of their favourite chips, which outlets transform into customised loaded snacks loaded with spiced chicken, veggies, sauces, and cheese. In 2025, the trend took off at food pop-ups, college-area stalls, and casual dining spots, especially among younger diners.
Food raves
Neither formal dinners nor nightclubs, these flexible alternative to sit-down meals allow guests to move freely while sampling food served in small portions. Designed for standing, small-plate dining synced with music, this trend spread rapidly on social media. Its versatility, from coffee to matcha to chai raves, and visual appeal made it especially popular among Gen Z diners.
Dining and drama
OTT-inspired menus such as Heeramandi cocktails and celebrity-owned eateries reframed dining as a lifestyle extension this year, translating on-screen narratives into immersive food and drink experiences. Luxury fashion brand cafés and drama-inspired outlets blended gastronomy with live theatrical performance for multisensory experiences.
Supper clubs
If you’ve been chronically online, you may have come across Reels of creators transforming their homes into intimate, reservation-only dining spaces. In the past year, supper clubs found a wider audience across India due to their air of exclusivity and focus on conversation. Though supper clubs have existed since the early 2010s, they regained visibility as chefs hosted intimate, private dinners, appealing to diners seeking slower meals, fixed menus, and conversation over online ordering.
Kunafa
The Middle Eastern dessert made with shredded phyllo dough, soaked in sugar syrup, and layered with cheese or cream was a favourite in 2024 but reached new peaks of popularity in 2025. It even triggered a pistachio shortage in May, before Indian dessert chains revived it with spins featuring Biscoff, Nutella, and even rasmalai.
Cloud coffee
The cooler cousin of Dalgona, this whipped iced coffee with a coconut water base gained popularity for its social-media appeal, perceived hydration benefits and easy at-home preparation.
Mini bites
2025 saw a shift to miniature, bite-sized portions — from mini Sadhyas to bite-sized mithais. Driven by the demand for a balanced diet and the desire to try multiple items without over-ordering, chefs and brands sold curated, smaller versions of full plates, appealing to indulgence and health-consciousness.