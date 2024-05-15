Throw your dogs a paw-some summer party with pet-friendly ice cream on the menu

It’s said that dogs are man’s best friend. But, it is women who have primarily helped to domesticate them and foster the human-dog connection, according to a 2021 study conducted by anthropologists at the Washington State University. So, it only makes sense to celebrate a woman's bond with her dog on National Dog Mom Day, Make your doggos a part of the party by whipping up some treats for them. Make dog friendly ice cream for your pet(Unsplash)

Chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya, who has four dogs and runs a shelter for strays, says, “Two of my four dogs have sensitive stomachs. Most of the store-bought treats have a lot of preservatives and would’ve been made some six months to a year ago. I prefer giving my dogs fresh food. I like knowing what’s going into their tummies and I make most of their treats at home. So in the summer, I make them a healthy ice cream that they just lap up.”

Sweating in the sweltering heat can be unbearable for a human and much worse for a dog. Cold treats like popsicles and ice creams come to the rescue. Instead of letting them lick off the ice cream from your spoon to give them some respite, DIY treats for your fur buddies.

Chef Ishmeet Singh Chandiok, who is a certified canine nutritionist and the founder of Harley's Corner, says, “For summer, one of the easiest treats that you can give your dogs are flavoured ice treats that are made using fresh fruits and vegetables.” These treats will have natural ingredients, making it a healthy option and you will be able to control their calories, too.”

Things pet parents should keep in mind

Ensure you stay away from ingredients harmful to dogs such as grapes, chocolate, onion, garlic, raisins and xylitol. Make sure to remember whether your dog likes crunchy or soft treats because textures are important to dogs. Be mindful of the nutritional balance and portion size.

Chefs, who are dog parents, share healthy and tasty ice cream recipes that are dog-friendly but can also be relished by humans if you want to share a treat together.

Bannan Ice cream

Inputs by Sneha Singhi Upadhaya, Chef and dog mom

Ingredients

400 ml - homemade coconut milk

2 - ripe bananas, large

100 gms - yoghurt

3-4 tbsp - honey (optional)

Method

Blend together the ingredients till smooth and creamy.

Pour it into a mould and freeze for five to six hours, but overnight is preferable.

Cut into small pieces and let your fur babies dig in.

If you wish to scoop it out, you’ll have to leave it out for 10-15 mins before melting a bit.

Apple ice cream

Inputs by Ishmeet Singh Chandiok, chef and founder, Harley's Corner

Ingredients

1- Apple

1 Cup - Hung curd

1 Tsp - Honey

Method

Core the apple and puree it

Mix it with the hung curd

Add the honey if you want to make it a sweet treat

Put it in a bowl and freeze it

Take it out and serve it as a healthy treat

Carrot ice cream

Inputs by Ishmeet Singh Chandiok, chef and founder, Harley's Corner

Ingredients

3 - Carrots, medium sized

1 Cup - hung curd

1 Tsp - Honey

Methods

Peel and grate Carrot

Mix the peeled Carrot with a cup of hung Curd

Add Honey for additional sweetness

Put everything in a bowl and freeze it

Take it out and serve it as a healthy treat