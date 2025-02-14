Tired of eating the same dal-chawal every day? Bring a taste of Kerala to your table with this mouth-watering egg roast!

If there's one dish that has the power to unite both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, it's the irresistible Kerala egg roast. A dish that fills the house with a mouth-watering aroma and promises an explosion of flavours in every bite. It’s not just a recipe; it’s a heartwarming journey of taste, tradition, and soul-satisfying goodness. Perfect for impressing friends or family at a gathering, or simply for treating yourself to something truly special. Paired with Malabar porota or any of your favourite Kerala breads, this dish will have you coming back for more. Kerala egg roast

Ingredients: For this Kerala egg roast, you'll need 4 boiled eggs, 3 tbsp coconut oil, 4 large onions thinly sliced, a handful of curry leaves, 2 slit green chillies, 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder, 1 tsp garam masala powder, and salt to taste.

Recipe: Begin by heating the coconut oil in a pan and adding the onions, curry leaves, and green chillies, mixing them well. Add salt and cook on low heat until the onions become translucent. Continue cooking for about 15-20 minutes until the onions are caramelized and golden brown. Once the onions are cooked, add the turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, and garam masala powder, cooking for a few more minutes. Then, add a little water, mix well, and cook until the water evaporates, leaving behind a rich masala. Finally, gently add the boiled eggs, stirring carefully to coat them in the masala. Remove from heat and serve with appam, parotta, or rice for a delicious meal.

Serving Suggestions: This Kerala egg roast goes beautifully with traditional Kerala favourites like appam, paalapam, neer dosa, or parota. It even pairs wonderfully with a simple bowl of rice. The richness of the onions and the warmth of the spices create a comforting and satisfying meal that everyone will enjoy.

Pro Tip: The key to this dish is the slow caramelization of the onions – it’s what gives the dish its unique, delicious flavour. And remember, there are no tomatoes here—just onions that melt into a sweet, savoury masala that perfectly complements the boiled eggs. Enjoy this delicious Kerala egg roast, a true celebration of flavours that will make you feel like you're right in the heart of Kerala with every bite!