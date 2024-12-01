Trend alert: Bow cakes are the latest craze with Kylie and Kendall Jenner leading the way

The hyper-feminine style - bows - have been trending for quite sometime in the fashion world, thanks to the high-end brands such as Miu Miu, Simone Rocha, and Sandy Liang for introducing them. From adorable hair accessories to clothing and even home decor, the cutesy bows can be seen everywhere. Kendall and Kylie Jenner

The craze and excitement for such inescapable bows has now made it’s way to food, especially cakes! Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner recently marked first anniversary of her clothing brand with a Victorian theme cake decorated with four black ribbons.

After a few days, her sister-model Kendall Jenner rang in her 29th birthday with another white and black cake with black ribbons. Now, Delhi-based bakers say the trend is here to stay — with an increasing number of customers inquiring about the new aesthetic.

Sanchita Rateria Agarwal, the founder of The Sinful Spoon in Gurgaon, reveals that she has received numerous requests to recreate bow cakes especially in the last 2-3 months. “What draws everyone to this design is its delicate, vintage English aesthetic. Having spent four years studying in London, I am naturally drawn to anything with an English flair. The word “demure,” which is becoming popular on Instagram, perfectly captures the essence of this cake.”

Another baker Mallika Tandon, the baker behind Bobo Cakery in Shahpur Jat, explains that with this year’s focus on Y2K trends and everything to do with old-world charm and vintage, customers are not only looking at a good flavour profile but also at aesthetically pleasing cakes that make for great photo opportunities.

To achieve the perfect bow look, she shares, “We use various types of non-edible bow fabrics, including satin, lace, and piped designs, to add to the cake’s charm and decor.” However, there can be bows made with fondant, buttercream but it is challenging to keep them in shape for longer duration.

Another baker, Jaanvi Khanna, founder of Charlotte Cake Atelier in Rajouri Garden shares prices for such cakes start from ₹2,000 per kilo on an average and can also go up depending on the customisation and flavour as they bows can be tailored according to the theme and occasion - birthday, anniversary, bridal shower etc.

DIY TIP

But if you don’t want to spend a bomb on a cake for your next celebration, make it a little more fun with a DIY activity: Order a regular cake and grab some ribbons of your choice, depending on the size and colour you want. Tie these into small bows and place them on the cake with edible glue for a cutesy look. This could be challenging, time-consuming but a fun activity!