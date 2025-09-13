The latest season of The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP), has become a phenomenon that has resonated across generations. After all, who doesn’t enjoy a messy teenage love triangle between two brothers? TSITP-themed parties in India bring together cakes, cocktails, and fun

This popularity has reached a fever pitch, and Indian fans are going all out to celebrate their favourite show. From organising themed parties and screening events. Even bakers are jumping on the trend with special goodies. As the finale airs on Prime Video next week, audiences are showing their love for the show.

Aditi Matta and Parth Srivastava are, for example, holding a watch party for the finale episode on September 17 in Delhi. “We wanted to create a cosy space for fans to come together, connect over a story they love, and experience it as a community,” says Aditi. For the screening, they’ve planned activities such as ice-breaker games, photo corners and moments for fans to share their favourite scenes or predictions. The tickets are priced at ₹699 per person.

In Mumbai, Diya Gopani, Ruchi Gokani and Khushi Shah, co-founders of Every Little Experience, recently organised a TSITP-themed party that saw over a hundred guests attend. The event featured an immersive experience, complete with decor inspired by Cousins Beach, pomegranate margaritas, a photobooth, carnival game stalls and cupcakes. With tickets priced at ₹599 per person, Diya recalls, “We wanted to create something unique for the community; an experience they connect with. We had many fun activities — candle decorating, claw clip bedazzling, flower tiara and bouquet making, and even had a stall to make clay trinkets and charm jewellery. We had a Susannah’s paint corner, with all elements to create the beachy vibe and theme of the show.” Plans for the finale party are already in motion.

Aashi Rastogi, co-founder of Cheri Social Club in Jaipur, organised a watch party for the ninth episode. The tickets, priced at ₹299, included episode screening, games and welcome shots: “We had little touches to make the night feel special, including a trivia game, and a live DJ after the screening so the energy carries into the night. We wanted it to feel like a summer party where you laugh, swoon and dance the night away.”

Chef Sanyogita Singh Rathore, co-founder of O’Baque, a Jaipur-based café, has taken her love for the show to her baking with cakes inspired by the characters. “The cakes capture the characters of Jeremiah, Conrad, Belly, Taylor and Steven — translating iconic moments into flavours and textures that feel true to them,” she shares.

The four cakes are a part of a weekend pop-up at the café, and she shares how customers love the idea of “choosing their side” through Team Conrad vs Team Jeremiah cake slices. “The cakes reflect their personalities — Jeremiah’s dark chocolate cake has raspberry coulis, while Conrad's is an indulgent milk chocolate cake, Belly’s is a sweet peach crumble cake, while Taylor and Steven’s playful chocolate cake has hazelnuts,” Sanyogita tells us.