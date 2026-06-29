What is Kari Koko, the dish PM Modi mentioned in his Seychelles speech?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of Kari Koko during his address to the Seychelles National Assembly has sparked interest in one of the island nation’s signature Creole dishes. Highlighting the shared cultural heritage between India and Seychelles during the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic ties, PM Modi said on Saturday, “They can be felt in the flavours of Kari Koko, Samosa, and Chutney. They can be found in the celebrations of Deepavali, Thai Pongal, and the Garba dance during Navratri. This is the Creole spirit that gives us great confidence in the future of our friendship.”

Kari Koko is a traditional Seychellois Creole coconut curry, typically prepared with fish, chicken, or octopus in coconut milk (AI Image)

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Kari Koko is a traditional Seychellois Creole coconut curry, typically prepared with fish, chicken or octopus cooked in coconut milk. Its flavour comes from spices such as turmeric, coriander, cumin, garlic, ginger, curry leaves and black pepper, while cinnamon gives it a distinctly Seychellois character. A product of Indian, African, French and local culinary influences, the dish varies from one household to another.

The curry has also seen a spike in online interest following Modi’s speech, with food lovers sharing pictures and expressing curiosity about trying the dish, particularly the octopus version, Kari Koko Zourit.

How to make Kari Koko at home

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients (Serves 4): 800gm bone-in chicken, 400ml coconut milk, 2 onions (finely chopped), 4 garlic cloves (minced), 1 tsp grated ginger, 1 tsp turmeric, ½ tsp cinnamon powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp cumin, ¼ tsp cardamom powder, ¼ tsp fenugreek seeds, ½ tsp black pepper, 1 chopped chilli, 1 tbsp curry leaves, 2 tbsp vegetable oil and 1 tsp salt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients (Serves 4): 800gm bone-in chicken, 400ml coconut milk, 2 onions (finely chopped), 4 garlic cloves (minced), 1 tsp grated ginger, 1 tsp turmeric, ½ tsp cinnamon powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp cumin, ¼ tsp cardamom powder, ¼ tsp fenugreek seeds, ½ tsp black pepper, 1 chopped chilli, 1 tbsp curry leaves, 2 tbsp vegetable oil and 1 tsp salt. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Make a spice mix with turmeric, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, cardamom and fenugreek. Season chicken with salt, black pepper and one-third of the spice mix. Let it rest for 15 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Make a spice mix with turmeric, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, cardamom and fenugreek. Season chicken with salt, black pepper and one-third of the spice mix. Let it rest for 15 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Heat the oil and brown the chicken for 1-2 minutes on each side. Remove and keep aside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Heat the oil and brown the chicken for 1-2 minutes on each side. Remove and keep aside. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: In the same pan, sauté the onions until soft. Add the garlic, ginger, chilli and curry leaves, then stir in the remaining spice mix and cook for another minute until fragrant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: In the same pan, sauté the onions until soft. Add the garlic, ginger, chilli and curry leaves, then stir in the remaining spice mix and cook for another minute until fragrant. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 4: Return the chicken to the pan, pour in the coconut milk and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked and the curry thickens.

Step 5: Serve hot with steamed rice.

Note: Fish or octopus can be used instead of chicken, while eggplant makes a vegetarian alternative. Traditionally, octopus is pre-boiled before being added to the curry, and freshly made coconut milk is preferred for a more authentic flavour.

(Written by Diya Agrawal)

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