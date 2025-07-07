From Kunafa to lazy cakes: The chocolate trends that broke the internet

Chocolates can instantly uplift the mood, and even studies back this fact. Therefore, when we see chocolate reels on Instagram, it triggers nostalgia and a sense of comfort. So this doesn’t come as a surprise when chocolate reels crosses millions of views in no time. On World Chocolate Day, we elaborate on the trends that picked up and flooded the internet, gradually leading to new interpretations and innovations. The craze for Kunafa chocolates was such that it lead to the shortage of pischatios across the globe and a rise in prices.

1. Kunafa Chocolate Bars

The ‘Dubai-style’ pistachio kunafa chocolate reel reached tens of millions of views on social media. The craze was such that it lead to the shortage of pischatios across the globe and a rise in prices. It generated a wave of copycats and inspired global launches, including a viral bar in New Orleans. In India, several chocolatiers and bakeries have also introduced their own interpretations of the Kunafa chocolate bar, adapting the concept to local tastes and ingredients —from rose syrup infusions to saffron-dusted toppings.

2. Lazy Cake

Once a humble no-bake treat, no‑bake lazy cake shot to fame with reels racking up 5–10 million views each. Its appeal lies in the simplicity—just biscuits, cocoa, and condensed milk folded into a fudgy block and chilled. The hashtag #lazycake has trended globally, with influencers showcasing quick-prep versions and gourmet upgrades. In India, it’s been spotted at boutique bakeries as a “retro dessert revival,” often spiked with local ingredients like filter coffee or Parle-G chunks for added nostalgia.

3. Hot Chocolate Bombs

These spherical delights—solid chocolate shells filled with cocoa mix, marshmallows, or sprinkles—continue to captivate foodies. Reels showing hot milk being poured over them to create a dramatic explosion routinely hit 2–5 million views. What began as a winter treat has now become a year-round gifting favourite. Artisanal chocolatiers in India have added a twist with regional flavours like masala chai, paan, or gulkand-stuffed hot chocolate bombs, making them a festive and viral sensation every season.

4. Ruby Chocolate

With its natural pink hue and berry-like tang, Ruby chocolate took over the internet shortly after its global debut. It sparked more than 120 million Google searches and thousands of reels showcasing its vibrant colour and versatility—from ruby-coated truffles to Instagram-worthy ruby mousse bars. On Instagram alone, #ruby has 4.1 million posts, and #rubychocolate trends regularly. In India, it’s finding its place in luxury dessert menus and DIY chocolate kits, appealing especially to Gen Z and millennial audiences obsessed with aesthetic and novelty.

Chocolatiers’ take on the trends

Varun Inamdar, chocolatier and culinary expert

The speed, scale and virality of these trends is a testament to how powerful visual storytelling and digital platforms are in shaping food trends today: good, bad, ugly all debatable in the same breath.It’s heartening to see a regional dessert being reimagined in creative ways, from cheesecakes to ice creams, while still honoring its roots.

Mahek Sugandh, founder and head chocolatier at Cacao Springs and The Binge

Ruby chocolate, chocolate bombs, and lazy cakes all had their viral moment — fun, fleeting, and full of flair. But Pista Kunafa Chocolate is different. It’s not just a trend; it’s become a global movement. You now see its influence extending into cakes, gelato, spreads, and more. People today crave more than taste — they’re looking for storytelling, novelty, and the joy of discovery. They want to share something new with their circle, something experiential.

Ruby Islam, head chef, Manam Chocolate

Chocolate bombs, lazy chocolate cakes, and ruby chocolate feel more like Instagram-driven moments than meaningful food innovations. While kunafa chocolate has also inspired us and we have our own version/ interpretation of it - The Kunafa Stack. What tends to last are products that are either nostalgic or genuinely innovative — with thoughtful flavour pairings or smart craftsmanship. It’s those with substance, not just style, that shape long-term consumption patterns and industry shifts.