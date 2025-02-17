Enjoy the last of winter with this 15-minute antioxidant-packed desi soup sabzi: Recipe inside!

You could be someone who thrives through the warm embrace of blankets upon blankets during the cold months, or conversely, someone who keeps wishing away the gloom and the chills for weeks on end. Either way, a warm and brothy winter recipe can arguably make for some common ground between the two camps. Enjoy the last of winter with this 15-minute beetroot, drumstick soup sabzi(Photos: Sinamon Tales, Healthline)

And what with winter season having already commenced it's slow and steady decline, the next few days are seemingly the last of the cold. So why not cherish it while relishing a comforting bowl of veggie-rich soup sabzi! What's more? With vegetables making up for most of the base of this simple, homely concoction, this recipe will be helping you pack on the nutrients, antioxidants and iron along with the comfort to your taste buds. So let's get cooking!

Beetroot, drumstick soup sabzi

Ingredients: Beetroots - 1, onion - 1, drumsticks - 4 to 5, garlic cloves - 2, green beans - a handful, ghee - 2 to 3tsps, jeera - a pinch, curry leaves - 5 to 6, salt to taste, fresh water, lemon juice, chopped coriander

Method: Roughly chop up the beetroot, onion, drumsticks and green beans and add to a pressure cooker with the garlic cloves and salt. Once the vegetables are boiled in pressure (for roughly 4 to 5 whistles), take out the drumsticks and scrape out the pulp from the skin. Add this and the pressure cooked vegetables to a blender and make a puree. Add ghee to a pan followed by jeera and curry leaves. In goes the puree and let it cook for a bit — at least 8 to 10 minutes. Now adjust the salt, followed by a dash of lemon and some chopped coriander. You are ideally trying to achieve a soupy yet pulpy consistency. This is good as is or can be paired with both rice and roti.

(recipe from Ritikaa Jain)

Will you be trying your hand at this flavour-packed recipe anytime soon?