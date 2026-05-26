World’s largest snail-eating festival: Spain devoured 14,000kg of snails in three days!

The makeshift streets buzzed with energy as locals crowded around giant pans overflowing with snails, cooking, celebrating and sipping chilled beer under the warm sun and the spectacle captured attention around the globe!

More than two lakh visitors, including around 15,000 participants, gathered in the Spanish city of Lleida for L’Aplec del Caragol (or Fira del Caragol), from May 22 to May 24. This was for a festival dedicated to the region’s favourite delicacy — snails.

This is an annual event that has its roots in traditions dating back decades, as it grew from being just a family-centred celebration into a major culinary festival that today attracts several tourists especially food enthusiasts including food bloggers and travel influencers from across the world since it also documents the country’s gastronomical heritage as participants queue up along the streets of the city, to relish a variety of snail dishes. These include the classic grilled, garlic and herb, and spicy snails.

As per the organisers, local chefs, volunteers, and families coordinate to cook and serve the snails that are dished out to the participants. Alongside relishing snails, the participants can indulge in local activities including cooking demonstrations, live music sessions, folk performances, parades and contests to judge who can eat the maximum snails.

To ensure that the experience remains fun, the hosts ensured that strict health measures were in place. Besides safe handling of food, the visitor’s hydration and protection from the sun were also kept in check.