Zappfresh's new frozen vegetarian brand, Meevaa Foods, sees a rapid demand in Delhi

Zappfresh (DSM Fresh Foods Ltd.), a fresh and frozen food brand, has received an encouraging response to its newly launched frozen vegetarian snacks brand, Meevaa Foods, with over 5000 orders placed within the first 48 hours of launch in Delhi NCR. Owner Deepanshu Manchanda and director Prreya Aggarwal with the newly launched Zappfresh's Meevaa Foods

Launched on February 6, Meevaa Foods marks Zappfresh’s entry into the frozen ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook vegetarian segment. The strong first-day traction reflects growing consumer demand for hygienic, convenient, and restaurant-quality frozen food options made with clean ingredients and global safety standards.

Meevaa Foods debuted with a curated range of 12 frozen vegetarian products, including samosas, momos, kebabs, patties, tikkis, spring rolls, and gravies. The products are manufactured at export-certified facilities and blast-frozen at minus 18 degrees to preserve taste, texture, and freshness, while ensuring food safety.

Prreya Aggarwal, Director at Zappfresh, said, “The first-day response to Meevaa Foods has been extremely encouraging and validates our belief that consumers are ready for high-quality frozen foods they can trust. Crossing 5000 orders within 48 hours of launch reinforces the demand for export-grade, clean-label frozen products in the Indian market. This early momentum gives us confidence as we scale Meevaa Foods across cities. With better cold-chain infrastructure and evolving food habits, we see strong long-term potential for frozen foods that combine safety, consistency, and great taste.”

The frozen food range, already exported to markets such as the US, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, is now being introduced to Indian consumers with the same quality and safety benchmarks. All Meevaa Foods products are free from MSG, preservatives, additives, and artificial food colouring, and are certified by FSSAI, USFDA, HACCP, Halal, and BRCGS.

Meevaa Foods products are currently available across Delhi NCR and will expand to Mumbai and Bengaluru from March 1. Zappfresh plans to continue expanding the Meevaa Foods portfolio every quarter while investing ₹10 crore over the next two to three years to strengthen its frozen food operations and processing capabilities.

