Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A farmer in Kerala introduces India's first tender coconut wine

BySanchita Kalra
Jan 13, 2025 04:59 PM IST

Unlike traditional grape wines, this creation boasts delicate, tropical flavours

After 20 years of dedicated work, Kerala farmer Sebastian P Augustine has come up with India's first tender coconut wine.

This innovative beverage blends tender coconut water with tropical fruits(Photo: Adobe Stock)
This innovative beverage blends tender coconut water with tropical fruits(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Born from his passion for his 15-acre coconut farm, this innovative beverage blends tender coconut water with tropical fruits, resulting in refreshing, low-alcohol wines with a subtle coconut essence.

Unlike traditional grape wines, this creation boasts delicate, tropical flavours.

Produced in a small winery on his farm in Bheemanady, Kerala, Sebastian's wine which has 8-10% alcohol content, offers a unique and captivating alternative to the current dominance of craft beers and whiskies in India's alcohol scene.

His dedication and contribution to the field agriculture was also recognised with Kerala's prestigious "Kera Kesari" award.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On