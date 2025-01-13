A farmer in Kerala introduces India's first tender coconut wine

After 20 years of dedicated work, Kerala farmer Sebastian P Augustine has come up with India's first tender coconut wine. This innovative beverage blends tender coconut water with tropical fruits(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Born from his passion for his 15-acre coconut farm, this innovative beverage blends tender coconut water with tropical fruits, resulting in refreshing, low-alcohol wines with a subtle coconut essence.

Unlike traditional grape wines, this creation boasts delicate, tropical flavours.

Produced in a small winery on his farm in Bheemanady, Kerala, Sebastian's wine which has 8-10% alcohol content, offers a unique and captivating alternative to the current dominance of craft beers and whiskies in India's alcohol scene.

His dedication and contribution to the field agriculture was also recognised with Kerala's prestigious "Kera Kesari" award.