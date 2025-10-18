Give your desi Diwali cocktail game a serious upgrade with this kesari G and T

A good old gin and tonic will always be elite. But Diwali fervour calls for some desi revamping — not just for your homes and fits but also the drink you’ll be nursing through card party rollercoasters. And this ginger-spiced kesari G+T WILL hit the spot. Follow the recipe below. Kesari G and T for Diwali hosting

Kesari G+T Ingredients: Freshly grated ginger - 1tsp, lemon slices - 2 to 3 (for gin infusion and garnishing), pinch of saffron (about 1/8tsp diluted in a tbsp of warm water), gin - 2oz, tonic water - 6oz; optional — candied ginger for garnish

Method: Start by blooming your saffron. Place it in a small, heat-safe bowl and pour 1 tablespoon of hot water over it. Stir gently and let it sit for at least 15 minutes.Next, in a cocktail shaker or mason jar, combine the bloomed saffron, freshly grated ginger (grate it straight into the shaker), lemon slices, and gin. Shake vigorously without ice for 15 to 20 seconds to mix the flavors well.

Fill your serving glass — either a wide wine glass or a highball works best for this — about three-quarters full with ice. Strain the saffron-ginger-infused gin into the glass, then top it up with tonic water to your liking. For a beautiful finishing touch, garnish with thin lemon slices and a piece of candied ginger on a cocktail pick.

(recipe from The Tash Mashup)

Ready to revamp your G+T game forever?