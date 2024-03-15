From bean to glass: On Espresso Martini wake up and smell the coffee

Mixing coffee and vodka? That sounds like the start of a crazy story. To celebrate Espresso Martini Day today, whip up the drink that’s made with just four ingredients and mix up a batch of this cocktail as it requires no fancy equipment. This delicious drink combines the rich flavours of coffee with the smoothness of vodka and the sweetness of coffee liqueur. Added bonus? You can show off your amateur bartending skills with this beginner-friendly cocktail. Espresso martini with a view(Unsplash)

A sophisticated drink

While many mixologists may try to claim credit for creating this deliciously smooth cocktail, its origins can be traced to British bartending legend Dick Bradsel in the 1980s. However, the actual legend is ]grainy. Some claim he whipped up this drink for a supermodel using a shot of espresso that he pulled from the coffee machine next to his station and mixed it with vodka, sugar and coffee liqueur. Others say he invented this cocktail for a patron who asked him for something that would wake him up and get him drunk as well.

This drink went through several name changes. It was called the Pharmaceutical Stimulant by Bradsell, then christened the vodka espresso. Later the cocktail industry settled on the Espresso Martini since it was served in the V-shaped glass during the 1990s.

The drink is presented in a chilled martini glass topped with a thick foam. According to tradition, it is server with three coffee beans floating on top, which is supposed to signify health, wealth and happiness.

Napoli by Shatranj's Melodia Di Caffe

Swerving off the beaten path

Adding a twist to this classic drink, Vaibhav Chaware, Head of Operations, Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Mumbai, says, “Consider variations like the Vanilla Espresso Martini with a hint of vanilla syrup added to the drink. A Chocolate Espresso Martini includes a rich and chocolatey flavour. The Hazelnut Espresso Martini has an underling nutty taste that complements the drink, while the indulgent Irish Cream Espresso Martini is made by substituting coffee liqueur with Irish cream.”

At Napoli by Shatranj in Mumbai, Melodia Di Caffe is an “innovative twist” on the Espresso Martini where the coffee concentrate intertwines with maple syrup and absinthe along with vodka. It is served with a Ladyfinger biscuit, traditionally used in a tiramisu along with grated Parmesan cheese. Mixologist Vaibhav Billava suggests taking a bite of the biscuit and a sip of the cocktail for the perfect balance of flavours.

'An alternative way'

To make a Salted Caramel Espresso Martini, infuse caramel syrup or salted caramel liqueur for a sweet and salty flavour contrast. For a Coconut Espresso Martini, incorporate coconut rum or coconut liqueur to add a tropical twist. TO make a Spiced Espresso Martini, a dash of spice can be added with ingredients like cinnamon syrup, nutmeg or spiced rum.