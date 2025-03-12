High on flavour: Elevate your Holi experience with this Elaichi Rose Bhang recipe that's simply to die for!

As Holi approaches, the vibrant colours, the music, and the festive vibes stir up a craving for something a little more magical than your usual thandai. This year, why not add some extra oomph to your celebrations with a Cardamom Rose Bhang recipe that’ll take you from low to super high in true Holi spirit? Packed with aromatic flavours like rose water, cardamom, and fennel seeds, this bhang is creamy, lightly sweetened, and the perfect way to celebrate the long weekend in full festive swing! This recipe is a variation from the one used by Archana's Kitchen. Cardamom Rose Bhang recipe

Cardamom Rose Bhang

Ingredients: 1 litre milk, ¾ cup sugar, 2 tbsp poppy seeds, 1 tbsp fennel seeds (saunf), ¼ cup whole almonds (badam), blanched and skin removed, 1 tsp whole black peppercorns, 3 cardamoms (elaichi) pods/seeds, powdered, 1 tbsp bhang paste, 1 tsp rose water and rose petals

Recipe: Start by blanching and peeling ¼ cup almonds. Grind them with 2 tbsp poppy seeds, 1 tbsp fennel seeds, 1 tsp black peppercorns, 3 cardamom pods, and 1 tbsp bhang paste into a fine paste. In a saucepan, bring 1 litre of full-fat milk to a boil then stir in the prepared thandai masala and ¾ cup sugar as well as the rose water, whisking well to blend the flavours. For a smoother texture, use a hand blender.

Once simmered, take it off the heat and allow the mixture to cool, then refrigerate for 5 to 6 hours to enhance the flavours. Serve chilled, optionally over ice. To top it off, garnish with a sprinkle of dried rose petals for that Holi touch. The colourful petals will add a burst of beauty and extra flavour!

Your Elaichi Rose Bhang is ready to elevate your Holi celebrations. Sip, enjoy, and let the festive colours take over your senses!