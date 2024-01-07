close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity High Spirits / Italy's Marchesi Antinori wine dynasty named 'World's Most Admired Wine Brand'

Italy's Marchesi Antinori wine dynasty named 'World's Most Admired Wine Brand'

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 07, 2024 12:41 PM IST

Determined by experts across six continents, this honour is the first time an Italian wine has topped the list in 13 years.

Italy's renowned Marchesi Antinori wine dynasty, one of the oldest wine companies, based in Florence recently received the title of “World's Most Admired Wine Brand.” Determined by experts across six continents, this honour is the first time an Italian wine has topped the list in 13 years.

Besides their internationally popular wines, the Marchese also broke the patriarchal tradition of passing the business to male heirs.
Besides their internationally popular wines, the Marchese also broke the patriarchal tradition of passing the business to male heirs.

The family's 600-year history in Tuscany has seen a smooth transition from tradition to innovation, with the balance evident in wines like Tignanello, marking the Renaissance of Tuscan wines in the 1970s.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Besides their internationally popular wines, the Marchese also broke the patriarchal tradition of passing the business to male heirs. In 1980, Antinori assumed that none of his three daughters would be interested in pursuing winemaking which led him to selling the company to a brewing operation. Upon realising that this assumption couldn’t have been any far from the truth, 10 years later, he bought back the company which continues to bear the family name even today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out