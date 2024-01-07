Italy's Marchesi Antinori wine dynasty named 'World's Most Admired Wine Brand'

Italy's renowned Marchesi Antinori wine dynasty, one of the oldest wine companies, based in Florence recently received the title of “World's Most Admired Wine Brand.” Determined by experts across six continents, this honour is the first time an Italian wine has topped the list in 13 years. Besides their internationally popular wines, the Marchese also broke the patriarchal tradition of passing the business to male heirs.

The family's 600-year history in Tuscany has seen a smooth transition from tradition to innovation, with the balance evident in wines like Tignanello, marking the Renaissance of Tuscan wines in the 1970s.

