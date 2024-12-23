From Margarita mousse to Bourbon brownie bites: 3 cheeky, boozy Christmas desserts to spice up your holiday parties

Christmas 2024 is just around the corner, and you know what that means — parties, gatherings, and lots of sweet treats! But why settle for the same old cookies or cupcakes when you can bring something that’s both festive and a little boozy? If you’re tired of the usual bottle of wine and want to impress your friends with something truly memorable, we’ve got you covered. These three boozy desserts will not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also bring a little cheer (and maybe a tipsy twist) to your celebrations. 3 boozy Christmas desserts to spice up your holiday parties

Bourbon brownie bites

These Bourbon Brownie Bites are your new best friend. With the richness of chocolate and the crunch of chopped pecans, these little treats pack a punch of flavour (and bourbon!) in every bite. Make a double batch — because trust us, you’re going to want some leftovers.

Bourbon brownie bites

Ingredients: You'll need 1/2 cup butter (softened), 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 1/4 cup bourbon, 1 cup, 3 tbsp baking cocoa, 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips, and 1 cup chopped pecans.

Recipe: Start by creaming the butter and brown sugar together in a small bowl until light and fluffy (about 5-7 minutes). Then, beat in the bourbon. In a separate bowl, mix the flour and cocoa, and gradually add them to the creamed mixture, beating until smooth. Stir in the chocolate chips, then cover the dough and refrigerate for 1-2 hours. Once chilled, roll the dough into 1-inch balls and coat them with the chopped pecans. Place the balls 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets and bake at 175 °C for 8-10 minutes, or until they’re set. Cool and store in an airtight container.

Caramel whiskey cookies

While most Christmas desserts are limited to cakes, there's one cookie recipe that's sure to be the bell of the ball. These Caramel Whiskey Cookies are a game-changer! The addition of whiskey in both the cookie dough and the caramel topping gives these boozy sweet treats an unexpected and totally irresistible twist.

Caramel whiskey cookies

Ingredients: For this recipe, you’ll need 1/2 cup butter (softened), 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 1/4 cup plain Greek yoghurt, 2 tbsps canola oil, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 2 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda, 1 tbsp Bourbon and 1/4 tsp salt. For the topping, gather 24 caramels, 1 tsp whiskey, 3 ounces chocolate (melted), and 1/2 tsp salt (optional).

Recipe: Preheat your oven to 176°C. In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugars until crumbly, then mix in the yoghurt, canola oil, vanilla extract and bourbon. In a separate bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, then gradually add to the wet ingredients. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and place them on ungreased baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart. Flatten them with the bottom of a glass dipped in flour, and bake for 7-9 minutes, or until the edges are light brown. Let the cookies cool then transfer to a wire rack.

For the topping, melt the caramels and whiskey together in the microwave until smooth, then drizzle over the cooled cookies. Finish with a drizzle of melted chocolate and a sprinkle of salt if desired. Let them set before storing.

Frozen Margarita mousse

Who doesn’t love a margarita, especially at a holiday party? This Frozen Margarita Mousse is a fun, creamy dessert that’s just as refreshing as it is festive. It combines the tang of lime with the kick of tequila, creating a perfect holiday treat that you can prepare ahead of time.

Frozen Margarita mousse

Ingredients: For this mousse, you’ll need 1 can sweetened condensed milk, 1/2 cup ready-to-drink margarita mix, 2 tbsp orange liqueur, 3 tbsp tequila,1 tbsp sugar, 1 and 1/2 tsp grated lime zest, 1 tbsp lime juice. You’ll also need 1 carton (200g) of whipped cream. For the topping, gather 1/3 cup rougly crushed butter cookies of choice, 4 tsp butter (melted), 1 tbsp sugar, and lime slices for garnish.

Recipe: Start by mixing the sweetened condensed milk, margarita mix, sugar, lime zest, lime juice, and alcohol together in a bowl. Then, fold in the whipped topping until well combined. For the pretzel topping, mix the crushed pretzels, melted butter, and sugar together. Spoon the lime mixture into six glasses, then top each with about 1 tbsp of the pretzel mixture. Freeze for 4-6 hours, or until firm. Before serving, garnish with lime slices, and enjoy this cool, boozy treat!

These three boozy desserts are guaranteed to spice up your holiday gatherings and leave everyone craving more. So, skip the plain rum n' plum cakes and surprise your guests with some extra cheer this Christmas!