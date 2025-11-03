Buckle up zodiacs — November is going to be a cosmic rollercoaster, say the stars

The October theory very proudly proclaims life-changing plot twists being doled out like cans of Coke from a vending machine. And it's might right too on that end. But wintry November is when the impact of those plot twists start setting in. Astrologer Amy Demure, reads the stars — and one thing's for sure, it's going to be a cosmic rollercoaster, what with mercury retrograde also rolling in mid-month. November 2025 predictions for the zodiac: The stars promise a cosmic rollercoaster ride! (Photo: Stockcake)

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Aries Financial healing is on the way for Aries. A breakthrough in their career and professional pursuits will position them where they've been aspiring to see themselves all year. A heartening reunion is also loading this month, thanks to mercury retrograde, with little to no collateral damage.

Taurus Taurus has been dealing with feelings of being lost for the past few weeks and with good reason. The clouds however, will be parting this month, gifting them spiritual clarity about their next steps. The earth sign must keep an eye out for fated encounters which will bloom into long-lasting relationships if approached with an open perspective.

Gemini Geminis love to have their rose-tinted glasses on for most of their waking hours, but this month will force them off in favour of showing them the truth about somebody significant in their lives. The knee-jerk moment will lead to a renewed focus on their career and health, with self-assertion being a major theme for the air sign.

Cancer Life is getting good for Cancer this month! The water sign can expect to feel lighter, brighter and full of mirth. Somebody they've been missing may come back into their fold in a social setting (thanks to mercury retrograde) for a holistic reunion. A creative project on the cards will turn out better than they'd expected. It's time to breathe easy for Cancer.

Leo If Leos have been chipping away at a personal project for the past few months, expect it to give you the results you'd been hoping for all along, this month. Not just this, the fire sign may find themselves loosening their guard around someone — a soft and much needed arc their emotional tangent needs before the year closes.

Virgo Virgos have maintained a strong front this year, most of the lot finding utmost joy in dedicating themselves to their healing journeys as they brave the mundane everyday. The mercury retrograde promises to bring back a very significant unfinished situation which is likely to come full circle this month. Creative collaborations could set the earth sign up for success in 2026.

Libra Libras are going to be gifted with heightened intuition this month, so they must pay attention to their dreams as well as signs and synchronicities. Any financial woes, related to debts will be cleared as the air sign prepares to end the year on a clean and comfortable note.

Scorpio This is the month where it's all coming in for Scorpios! It's also a healing time for relationships with several long-pending reunions on the card. The happenstances this month will have them believe the stagnancy from the year was truly serving a purpose. It's time to crack into a smile for the moody water sign.

Sagittarius Progress and momentum that has been building up for months on end will finally begin to give for Sagittarius in November, particularly in terms of professional pursuits. Love, money, attraction, visibility, all of it is on the cards for the fire sign. All they need to do, is control their impulsive nature.

Capricorn November is a breakthrough month for Capricorns. All the effort and discipline they've been putting into themselves over the course of the year will bear its fruit now. Career advancements in the form of a raise or promotion are underway, as is recognition they've been waiting on for a while. Fated encounters too are on the cards, provided they keep an open heart.

Aquarius Aquarius have already begun this month with a renewed sense of direction and purpose. Clarity and grounding is coming in as far as their home situation goes. Personal relationships will also feel easier and lighter, sans the baggage of the past few months.

Pisces If life felt like it was dragging its feet and you were simply letting things happen to you instead of taking charge, November is going to switch that up. The water sign can bid goodbye to stagnancy and say hello to significant past partner whom mercury retrograde will throw back into your life in the coming weeks.

Happy coasting!