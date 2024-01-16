Raise the bar: Cocktails for your ice only

Forget fancy bitters, imported liquors, and flavoured spirits for your next sundowner. If you are looking to step up your cocktail and mocktail game at home this summer, infused ice cubes can really elevate the experience. Frozen cubes of your favourite bitters, alcohol, or simply garnish such as rose or thyme can be popped out anytime to add to liquors or mixers. The ice will not only help with temperature but also lift the flavour and texture. Frozen cubes of your favourite bitters, alcohol, or simply garnish such as rose or thyme can be popped out anytime to add to liquors or mixers.

“With negronis, instead of simply putting the orange peel on the side of the rim, serve it frozen inside an ice cube for added texture and a more refined experience of the drink. Similarly, the Indian sour with fresh figs is often served with the figs frozen up. The ice slowly melts into the whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup mixture,” says mixologist Ajay Tomar.

Flowers can be paired with floral or scented drinks. “Hibiscus and other floral agents can be preserved dry or fresh in the form of infused ice cubes to add aromatic elements that linger on while you sip away,” shares Tomar. He adds that those looking to work with fruits and herbs can freeze berries, oranges, pears, and peels (orange, lemon, lime). “For herbs and edible botanicals, freeze up roses, lavender, and jasmine.”

Tomar recommends recipes such as blackberry fizz (paired with vodka-infused blackberry cubes), fruit mojito (put an assortment of frozen fruit cubes from peaches to pears), and strawberry daiquiri (think gin-infused strawberry ice) where people can use these cubes. Strawberry whiskey sour (paired with strawberry ice), cherry bourbon smash (paired with a candied cherry in ice), and blackberry bubbler cocktails (pinched blackberry dipped in a spirit) can also make for some fruity sips that are refreshing in the summer season to taste.